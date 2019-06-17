Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2019 Blackbox of crashed ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Blackbox of crashed IAF AN-32 damaged, data retrieval may get delayed

ANI
Published Jun 17, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
The black box of the plane was recovered by a team of mountaineers that was sent to the site on June 9.
The AN-32 aircraft went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. (Photo: ANI)
 The AN-32 aircraft went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The blackbox of the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 personnel on board has suffered damage and an investigation by the Air Force to find out the actual cause of the crash may take more time.

"The blackbox was recovered and brought out of the crash site almost three days ago. It has been damaged in the crash and we are analysing whether the data from it can be retrieved by the HAL or it will have to be sent to some other agency," defence sources told ANI.

 

The sources said that prima facie it seemed that the accident happened due to navigational error but the exact causes would be known only after a detailed probe is carried out into the incident.

The analysis is still on and the focus of the Air Force at the moment is to get the mortal remains of the 13 personnel back from the crash site.

"The air effort from our side has been increased in terms of chopper deployment for getting the mortal remains of the personnel back from the mountain top where even sustaining our rescue team members has become a big task," sources said.

Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal RK Mathur's scheduled visit to Bangladesh has also been called off as he is busy overseeing operations to retrieve the mortal remains.

The black box of the plane was recovered by a team of mountaineers that was sent to the site on June 9.

The AN-32 aircraft went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. The aircraft was headed for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1 pm.

After a massive search and rescue operation for eight days, during which assets from several agencies were deployed, the wreckage of the aircraft was located by a Mi-17 chopper. The wreckage was located 16 km north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh at an elevation of 12,000 feet.

...
Tags: indian air force, blackbox, an-32
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action. (Photo: ANI)

Patients should know what's free and what isn't in govt hospitals: doctors

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: File)

Mehbooba Mufti gets trolled over her controversial tweet

Salman was on April 5, 2018, convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. (Photo: File)

Blackbuck poaching case: Court acquits Salman Khan for submitting fake affidavit

The state government had earlier turned down the striking doctors' demand for live telecast of the meeting, scheduled to be held later in the day. (Photo: File)

Mamata agrees to live coverage of meeting with protesting doctors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan; fans say 'cute'

Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Scary warning issued for 1.4 billion Apple iOS users

Cellbrite can perform a “full file system extraction on any iOS device".
 

SpaceX CEO's Father's Day move, @ElonMusk becomes @DaddyDotCom

The new handle name, if it means the site, Daddy.com, is a website for new or expecting fathers. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)
 

Fat to fit: Transgender woman spends EUR 54,000 on body transformation

In February this year, Danielle underwent a £15,000 gender reassignment surgery in Thailand. (Photo: Instagram @cuttingthecaboose)
 

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India 2nd: Survey

Amazon scored high on financial health, utilisation of latest technologies and a strong reputation.
 

Smriti receives longest applause while taking oath as LS member

As soon as she was called for oath taking, ruling BJP members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping the desk for a long time. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Patients should be aware of what is free and what is not in govt hospitals: doctors

The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action. (Photo: ANI)

Blackbuck poaching case: Court acquits Salman Khan for submitting fake affidavit

Salman was on April 5, 2018, convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. (Photo: File)

Mamata agrees to live coverage of meeting with protesting doctors

The state government had earlier turned down the striking doctors' demand for live telecast of the meeting, scheduled to be held later in the day. (Photo: File)

Delhi court grants bail to Monty Chadha in cheating case

On June 13, Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dala rejected Chadha's bail plea and sent him to 14-days judicial custody. (Photo: File)

Mamata Banerjee to meet doctors on strike in Bengal today at 3 pm

On Sunday, the doctors said that they were ready for talks with Mamata Banerjee but the CM should meet them in presence of journalists and representatives of all the 14 medical colleges in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham