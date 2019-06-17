Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2019 Heatwave kills 184 p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heatwave kills 184 people, Section 144 imposed in Gaya

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 17, 2019, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 5:28 pm IST
The deaths have been majorly reported from Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts.
The DM office has advised people to remain indoors from 11 am till 4 pm. (Representational Image)
 The DM office has advised people to remain indoors from 11 am till 4 pm. (Representational Image)

Gaya: District Magistrate of Gaya, Abhishek Singh, on Monday imposed Section 144 in Gaya, Bihar after the heatwave left almost 184 people dead and several hospitalised.

The deaths in the state of Bihar have been majorly reported from Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts.

 

Gaya and Patna recorded temperatures above 45 degree Celsius on Saturday, triggering a raging heatwave which led to the deaths.

The DM office has advised people to remain indoors from 11 am till 4 pm. The district administration has also imposed a ban on the construction work from 11am till 4pm.

The work under MNREGA programmes will not be done after 10:30 am and no meeting will be allowed in open spaces during this time. All government schools in Bihar will remain closed till June 22 due to prevailing heatwave conditions.

...
Tags: heatwave, gaya, bihar, section 144
Location: India, Bihar, Gaya


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

This came nearly five months after the dastardly Pulwama attack on the convoy carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel that took the life of 40. (Photo: Representational)

IED explosion on army convoy in Pulwama district, encounter underway

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

The saffron party is penetrating deep into West Bengal, a state which used to be the stronghold of the Left and later the TMC. (Photo: ANI)

1 TMC MLA, 12 councillors join BJP

The injured have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they added. (Photo: ANI)

Army officer martyred, another officer, 2 jawans injured in encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
 

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, Tata Motors said in a statement.
 

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

The fan, who was obviously frustrated with the team’s defeat, has stated the players were out eating junk a day before the match. (Photo: Salaam - Peace/Twitter))
 

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Shocking Samsung confession causes Galaxy Fold cancellation fears

A Samsung head has revealed that that they are nowhere close to resolving the problems which forced them to pull the Galaxy Fold from being launched in April.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

100 children die due to acute encephalitis in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches. (Photo: ANI)

Professionals who want to work in a professional environment: doctors

The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Blackbox of crashed IAF AN-32 damaged, data retrieval may get delayed

The AN-32 aircraft went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. (Photo: ANI)

Blackbuck poaching case: Court acquits Salman Khan for submitting fake affidavit

Salman was on April 5, 2018, convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham