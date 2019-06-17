Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 17 Jun 2019 Terrorists attacks A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Terrorists attacks Army convoy with IED blast in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2019, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 7:35 pm IST
The Army Casper, a bullet and mine proof vehicle, of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted.
There are no reports of any loss of life but the Army cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination. (Photo: Representational)
 There are no reports of any loss of life but the Army cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination. (Photo: Representational)

Srinagar: Terrorists on Monday targeted an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The Army Casper, a bullet and mine proof vehicle, of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted by the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road in the south Kashmir's district, a police official said.

 

There are no reports of any loss of life but the Army cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination, an official said.

The site of the blast is 27 kms from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber on 14 February in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Further details are awaited.

...
Tags: pulwama attack, ied blast, crpf, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders presented bouquets to JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters. (Photo: ANI)

JP Nadda appointed BJP's working president

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

The DM office has advised people to remain indoors from 11 am till 4 pm. (Representational Image)

Heatwave kills 184 people, Section 144 imposed in Gaya

The saffron party is penetrating deep into West Bengal, a state which used to be the stronghold of the Left and later the TMC. (Photo: ANI)

1 TMC MLA, 12 councillors join BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
 

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, Tata Motors said in a statement.
 

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

The fan, who was obviously frustrated with the team’s defeat, has stated the players were out eating junk a day before the match. (Photo: Salaam - Peace/Twitter))
 

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Heatwave kills 184 people, Section 144 imposed in Gaya

The DM office has advised people to remain indoors from 11 am till 4 pm. (Representational Image)

Doctors' impasse ends on amicable note, key demands to be addressed

The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action. (Photo: ANI)

100 children die due to acute encephalitis in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Blackbox of crashed IAF AN-32 damaged, data retrieval may get delayed

The AN-32 aircraft went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham