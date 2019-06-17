Cricket World Cup 2019

'Another strike on Pak, result is same': Shah, others congratulate Team India

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 17, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian cricket team for an 'amazing game'.
Other ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the ‘Men in Blue’. (Photo: AFP | File)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian cricket team for their victory over Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing World Cup.

Other ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the ‘Men in Blue’.

 

Amit Shah tweeted: "Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian cricket team for an “amazing game”.

Senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the team.

Praises for the victory came across party lines --- Congress and some of its leaders – and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti posted their messages.

Congress tweeted:

Ashok Gehlot on Twitter said, “Congratulations team India for this magnificent victory over Pakistan. You have given all Indians a moment of pride!”

The Aam Aadmi Party also tweeted and called the Indian cricket team “unstoppable”.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti wrote:

 

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, amit shah, rajnath singh, congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi


