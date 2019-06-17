Cricket World Cup 2019

World Europe 17 Jun 2019 India, China, Pakist ...
World, Europe

India, China, Pakistan increasing size of their nuclear arsenals: report

AFP
Published Jun 17, 2019, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 3:02 pm IST
That represents a decrease of 600 nuclear weapons compared to the start of 2018.
At the start of 2019, the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea had a total of some 13,865 nuclear weapons, according to estimates in a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). (Representational Image)
 At the start of 2019, the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea had a total of some 13,865 nuclear weapons, according to estimates in a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). (Representational Image)

Stockholm: The overall number of nuclear warheads in the world has declined in the past year but nations are modernising their arsenals, a report published Monday said.

At the start of 2019, the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea had a total of some 13,865 nuclear weapons, according to estimates in a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

 

That represents a decrease of 600 nuclear weapons compared to the start of 2018.

But at the same time all nuclear weapon-possessing countries are modernising these arms - and China, India and Pakistan are also increasing the size of their arsenals.

"The world is seeing fewer but newer weapons," Shannon Kile, director of the SIPRI Nuclear Arms Control Programme and one of the report's authors, told AFP.

The drop in recent years can mainly be attributed to the US and Russia, whose combined arsenals still make up more than 90 per cent of the world's nuclear weapons.

This is in part due to the countries fulfilling their obligations under the New START treaty - which puts a cap on the number of deployed warheads and was signed by the US and Russia in 2010 - as well as getting rid of obsolete warheads from the Cold War era.

The START treaty is however due to expire in 2021, which Kile said was worrying since there are currently "no serious discussions underway about extending it".

Next year the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) -- considered the cornerstone of the world's nuclear order -- turns 50.

The number of nuclear arms has been drastically reduced since a peak in the mid-1980s when there were some 70,000 nuclear warheads in the world.

While Kile said progress should not be underestimated, he also noted a number of worrying trends, such as the build-up of nuclear arms on both sides of the border between India and Pakistan, and the danger of a conventional conflict escalating to a nuclear one.

There is also a more general trend towards an "increased salience" of nuclear weapons, where changing strategic doctrines, particularly in the US, are giving nuclear weapons an expanded role in both military operations and national security dialogue, Kile said.

"I think the trend is moving away from where we were five years ago, where the world's nuclear weapons were being marginalised," Kile said.

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon recently urged nuclear powers to "get serious" about disarmament and warned there was a "very real risk" that decades of work on international arms control could collapse following the US pullout of the Iran nuclear deal, which he said sent the wrong signal to North Korea.

Global disarmament efforts also suffered a blow when the United States announced in February it would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, prompting Russia to say it would also suspend its participation.

...
Tags: nuclear arsenals, nuclear arms control programme, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons
Location: Sweden, Uppsala län


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Apart from being a social media activist, Khan was also a freelance journalist. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

22-yr-old Pakistani blogger, journalist known for criticising Army hacked to death

The new handle name, if it means the site, Daddy.com, is a website for new or expecting fathers. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

SpaceX CEO's Father's Day move, @ElonMusk becomes @DaddyDotCom

'The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured,' Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Monday, raising the tally from 17 dead and 17 wounded. (Representational Image)

At least 30 dead, 40 injured in Nigeria triple suicide bombing

More than 1500 people participated in the celebrations organised by the Indian Embassy. (Photo: ANI)

International Yoga Day celebrated In US



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan; fans say 'cute'

Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Scary warning issued for 1.4 billion Apple iOS users

Cellbrite can perform a “full file system extraction on any iOS device".
 

SpaceX CEO's Father's Day move, @ElonMusk becomes @DaddyDotCom

The new handle name, if it means the site, Daddy.com, is a website for new or expecting fathers. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)
 

Fat to fit: Transgender woman spends EUR 54,000 on body transformation

In February this year, Danielle underwent a £15,000 gender reassignment surgery in Thailand. (Photo: Instagram @cuttingthecaboose)
 

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India 2nd: Survey

Amazon scored high on financial health, utilisation of latest technologies and a strong reputation.
 

Smriti receives longest applause while taking oath as LS member

As soon as she was called for oath taking, ruling BJP members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping the desk for a long time. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Boeing made mistake in handling warning-system problem: CEO

The US Federal Aviation Administration has faulted Boeing for not telling regulators for more than a year that a safety indicator in the cockpit of the top-selling plane didn’t work as intended. (Photo: File)

Britain bans offensive ads featuring 'harmful gender stereotypes'

The ban by the Advertising Standards Authority would cover, for example, a woman failing to park a car, a man struggling to change a nappy or girls being less academic than boys. (Photo: Representational)

Notre-Dame to hold first mass after fire

Nearly two-thirds of the roof of the Cathedral was severely damaged by the devastating fire. (Photo: AFP)

Rich donors pledged millions for Notre Dame, didn’t pay a cent

Almost $1 billion was promised by some of France’s richest and most powerful families and companies, some of whom sought to outbid each other, in the hours and days after the inferno. (Photo: AFP)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces extradition hearing

Julian Assange asserts that he is a journalist with First Amendment protections. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham