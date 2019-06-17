Cricket World Cup 2019

Patients should know what's free and what isn't in govt hospitals: doctors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 17, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
West Bengal doctors have now been on strike for seven days and it seems there is no solution in sight.
The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action. (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: Junior doctors still on strike in Bengal want an anti-violence bill in place to strictly deal with harassment of doctors at the hands of patients or their relatives.

A team of 32 doctors would meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with their draft of the bill.

 

Another demand doctors have is surveillance infrastructure to monitor hospital spaces and stop untoward incidents.

Doctors also want patients to be aware of what is free and not free in government medical care so that there is no confusion between hospital staff and patients. They want the process to be transparent.

Doctors mentioned there were two categories of demands, one which, if fulfilled, the doctors would call off the strike immediately, resuming their duties. And the other section includes policies that are for the longer run, to be discussed in more detail.

West Bengal doctors have now been on strike for seven days and it seems there is no solution in sight. It all began with the attack on junior doctors Paribaha Mukhopadhyay and Yash Tekwani in the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action.

In a conversation with a doctor, who is directly involved with the protests, it emerged what had actually happened on the night of Monday, June 10.

The ruckus began when one patient passed away in the hospital. People related to the patient hastily threatened the doctors and went away.

By midnight, people began assembling around the gates of the college and the doctors, seeing the crowd growing, called the police to handle the situation. The police did come, and closed the gates of the college compound. By around 2 am in the night, nearly two hundred people had turned up outside the gates and had started pelting rocks.

Soon, they broke open the gates and violence ensued leading to the attacks on Paribaha Mukhopadhyay and Yash Tekwani.

The doctor interviewed mentioned that was the point from which the agitation began. Violence against doctors wasn’t new in the state and there was already a rising resentment among the medical fraternity for a very long time which eventually evolved into the protest that we see today.

