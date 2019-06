Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders presented bouquets to JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister JP Nadda was appointed as the working president on Monday.

This was announced by former BJP president and Defence Minister Rajnath during a parliamentary board meeting.

Amit Shah will, however, remain the party's national president.