Will K Chandrasekhar Rao attend all party chief's meeting?

Hyderabad: Clouds of suspense loom large on whether or not Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president Chandrashekhar Rao will attend a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss "one nation, one election" and few other important issues on Wednesday.

After an all-party meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi has invited chiefs of all political parties to attend the Wednesday's meeting which will take place in the parliamentary library building in the national capital.

Rao has yet to respond to the PM's invitation. His already packed schedule indicates that he may not attend the meet and could send a representative instead.

Chief Minister Rao is busy in the preparations of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme inauguration which is scheduled on Friday. Rao has personally invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for the high-profile event.

A meeting of TRS Working Committee is also scheduled to take place on Friday which will be presided over by Rao.

As Rao had not participated in the crucial Niti Ayog meet on Saturday in New Delhi, it is believed that he may send his representative to the Prime Minister's meet.

The meeting is scheduled two days after the Budget Session of the Parliament commences. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha runs from June 17 to July 26.

Wednesday's meeting will be followed by a dinner meeting with all lawmakers of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 20 to interact and exchange views with the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "adding that these two initiatives would go a long way in building team spirit among all parliamentarians."

According to official sources, among five key issues listed for the meeting include building a New India by 2022, when the country celebrates 75th Independence Day and 'one country, one election' policy.