News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Farooq Abdullah detained under stringent PSA: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has now been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), which enables authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial, sources said on Monday.

Read | Ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah detained under stringent PSA

Ghulam Nabi Azad thanks SC: Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday thanked the Supreme Court for allowing him to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu.

Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad thanks SC for allowing him to visit J&K

SC on Tarigami's: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir.

Read | He doesn't need any permission: SC allows CPI(M) leader Tarigami to go back to J&K

CBI summons Rajiv Kumar: After denying his request of granting more time to appear for questioning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to appear before it at Salt Lake CGO complex at 2 pm on Monday.

Read | Appear before 2 pm: CBI summons Kolkata ex-top cop Rajiv Kumar

'Howdy, Modi event': US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston’s mega “Howdy, Modi!” event on September 22, the White House said on Sunday.

Read | ‘Historic, unprecedented’: Indian envoy on Trump’s presence at ‘Howdy, Modi!’

US on Saudi Arabia's oil Aramco plant attack: President Donald Trump said Sunday the US is "locked and loaded" to respond to an attack on Saudi oil infrastructure that Washington has blamed on Iran, as Riyadh raced to restart operations at plants hit by drone attacks.

Read | ‘Locked and loaded’: Trump on Saudi’s Aramco oil attack

Bigg Boss fame Swami Omji backs Chinmayananad: The SIT probing the alleged rape of a law student by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand on Sunday examined three male friends of the survivor, besides some employees of her college.

Read | If Chinmanayand gets arrested, Hindus will rebel: Big Boss fame Omji

Andhra boat tragedy: The toll in the boat tragedy in Andhra Pradesh rose to 12 with the recovery of four more bodies including that of an infant, on Monday morning, official sources said. With 21 more people missing, extensive search operations were being carried out by Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF and state authorities.

Read | Andhra CM takes aerial survey after 12 dead, 21 missing in boat tragedy

Supreme Court's verdict on Jammu and Kashmir: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make all endeavours to restore normalcy in Kashmir as soon as possible.

Read | Restore normalcy in Jammu Kashmir as soon as possible: SC directs Centre

CJI Ranjan Gogoi to make a visit to unapproachable Jammu and Kashmir High Court: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court.

Read | Very serious if people can't approach J&K HC, will visit Srinagar: Chief Justice

Rise in oil prices: Oil prices surged more than 10 per cent Monday after attacks on two Saudi Arabian plants that slashed output in the world's top producer by half, with Donald Trump blaming Iran and raising the possibility of a military strike on the country.

Read | Oil prices soar over 10 pc after drone attacks in Saudi cut output by half

Chinese warships in Indian Ocean region: Seven Chinese Navy warships are operating in and around the Indian Ocean Region, including an over 27,000 tonnes amphibious vessel, which have been tracked closely by the Indian Navy using its American-origin P-8I anti-submarine warfare spy planes and other surveillance assets.

Read | Indian Navy tracks 7 Chinese warships in Indian Ocean region

Yediyurappa's commitment on Kannada: BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Monday, said that his government would never compromise with the importance of Kannada. His comment comes after Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi Diwas stating that India should be recognised by one language.

Read | Yediyurappa remains committed on Kannada after Amit Shah's Hindi push

Portfolios allotted to top bureaucrats in PMO: Days after P K Mishra and P K Sinha were appointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary and Principal Advisor respectively, the Prime Minister’s Office has defined the work areas for the two officers, and also for National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Read | Doval gets national security, foreign policy as PMO defines roles of top officials

Owaisi's reaction to Farooq Abdullah's detention: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly reacted to former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister CM's Farooq Abdullah's detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) on Monday.

Read | 'PM met him last month, now Farooq Abdullah detained under PSA?' asks Owaisi

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday announced a seat-sharing pact with the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Read | Maharashtra elections: Cong-NCP to contest from 125 seats each

TDP leaders blame Andhra govt for Rao's suicide: Several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government of harassment, which led to the alleged suicide of former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao.

Read | 'Murder, not suicide,' TDP leaders blame Rao's suicide on Andhra govt

Kamal Haasan's comment on 'one nation, one language': Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday posted a video on his social media account in reaction to Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal of 'one nation, one language.'

Read | Watch: 'Protest will be big,’ Kamal Haasan on Centre’s Hindi move

Chidambaram turns 74 in Tihar jail: Former finance minister, P Chidambaram who is in Tihar jail and turned 74-years old on Monday spoke of the state of the country's economy.

Read | P Chidambaram turns 74 in Tihar jail, wishes for better economy of country

Delhi unaffected by economic slowdown: Saying that he understands the pains of traders as he belongs to the community, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the national capital has not felt the "pinch" of the economic slowdown because of the AAP government's schemes.

Read | 'Delhi hasn't felt pinch of economic slowdown due to AAP's schemes': Kejriwal

KS Prasada Rao commits suicide: Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of assembly property, is said to have committed suicide on Monday.

Read | 'Former Andhra speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao commits suicide': BJP

