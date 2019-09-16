Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 'Murder, not su ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Murder, not suicide,' TDP leaders blame Rao's suicide on Andhra govt

ANI
Published Sep 16, 2019, 6:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao committed suicide by hanging himself.
TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas, in a tweet, said: 'This is not suicide but a brutal murder by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.'
 TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas, in a tweet, said: 'This is not suicide but a brutal murder by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.'

Vijayawada: Several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government of harassment, which led to the alleged suicide of former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao.

"This is an unfortunate day. A great leader, popularly known as 'Palnadu tiger', committed suicide because of harassment by the state government," TDP leader and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy told ANI on Monday.

 

Party leader and former finance minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu also expressed shock over the demise of the former speaker and said that Rao was facing mental torture at the hands of YSRCP government.

"Rao died due to the harassment and mental torture by YSRCP government. YSRCP government has filed several criminal cases for political vendetta. The government also pressurised him and harassed his family members," Krishnudu said in a statement.

"May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family members," he added.
TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas, in a tweet, said: "This is not suicide but a brutal murder by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy."

On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over Rao's demise and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.
Dr Siva Prasada Rao had a long political inning since 1983 and was a popular doctor.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ysrcp, tdp, kodela siva prasad rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists. (Photo: ANI)

Doval gets national security, foreign policy as PMO defines roles of top officials

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo: File | PTI)

Maharashtra elections: Cong-NCP to contest from 125 seats each

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo:File)

PM Modi to meet Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday; administrative reforms to be discussed

Mehbooba Mufti told the Assembly in January 2018 that 525 people had been detained under the PSA in 2016, and 201 in 2017. (Photo: File)

What is Public Safety Act all about?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra elections: Cong-NCP to contest from 125 seats each

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo: File | PTI)

PM Modi to meet Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday; administrative reforms to be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo:File)

‘Troublesome,’ Centre puts former J&K chief ministers at par with separatists

A note prepared by the Commisioner-cum-secretary to the government of J&K for submissions in Supreme Court put these government leaders at par with the separatist bodies in the state. (Photo: File)

Watch: 'Protest will be big,’ Kamal Haasan on Centre’s Hindi move

Recalling the 2017 Jallikattu protests over the SC's decison to put a ban on the practise, Haasan said that it was a mere protest.

Ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah charged under tough act, may be held for 2 yrs

Abdullah has been detained under the PSA, official sources said. The tougher law was slapped on Abdullah on Sunday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham