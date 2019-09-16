'Former Andhra speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao commits suicide': BJP

BJP Chief Spokesperson, K. Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement said, 'I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of assembly property, is said to have committed suicide on Monday.

BJP Chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement said: "Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace"

"I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate," he added.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.