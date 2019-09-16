Nation Other News 16 Sep 2019 Doval gets national ...
Nation, In Other News

Doval gets national security, foreign policy as PMO defines roles of top officials

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2019, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 6:16 pm IST
Principal Secretary Mishra will look into policy issues of Ministries of Personnel, Law and Appointments Committee of Cabinet.
Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists. (Photo: ANI)
 Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Days after P K Mishra and P K Sinha were appointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary and Principal Advisor respectively, the Prime Minister’s Office has defined the work areas for the two officers, and also for National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to an order issued by the PMO, Principal Secretary Mishra will look into policy issues and matters relating to ministries of Personnel, Law, Appointments Committee of Cabinet and other appointments.

 

He will also look into issues related to the Cabinet Secretariat, listing of items for the meeting of the Union Cabinet, anti-corruption unit, PMO’s establishment and all important policy issues and matters, according to the order.

NSA Doval will look into all matters relating to national security and policy matters -- except appointments. He will also oversee policy matters relating to ministries of External Affairs, Overseas Indians Affairs, Defence, Space, Atomic Energy and the country’s external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing.

He will also be in charge of all policies and matters relating to National Security Council Secretariat and the National Authority for Chemical Weapons.

Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists.

On the other hand, PM’s Principal Advisor P K Sinha will oversee policy issues and matters relating to all ministries/departments/agencies/bodies except those specifically allocated to the Principal Secretary and the NSA, the order issued on September 13 said.

Mishra was the prime minister’s additional principal secretary and was last week elevated as his Principal Secretary after Nripendra Misra stepped down. Sinha is a former Cabinet Secretary and was last month appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO before being made PM Modi’s Principal Advisor.

Mishra and Doval hold the rank of a Cabinet minister.

...
Tags: nsa, pmo, ajit doval
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas, in a tweet, said: 'This is not suicide but a brutal murder by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.'

'Murder, not suicide,' TDP leaders blame Rao's suicide on Andhra govt

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo: File | PTI)

Maharashtra elections: Cong-NCP to contest from 125 seats each

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo:File)

PM Modi to meet Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday; administrative reforms to be discussed

Mehbooba Mufti told the Assembly in January 2018 that 525 people had been detained under the PSA in 2016, and 201 in 2017. (Photo: File)

What is Public Safety Act all about?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

What is Public Safety Act all about?

Mehbooba Mufti told the Assembly in January 2018 that 525 people had been detained under the PSA in 2016, and 201 in 2017. (Photo: File)

Indian Navy tracks 7 Chinese warships in Indian Ocean region

At any point of time, the Chinese Navy deploys around six to seven warships in the region in the name of carrying out anti-piracy drills in the Gulf of Aden. (Photo: Representational image)

Supreme Court contemplates on live streaming of Ayodhya hearing

The five-judge bench is hearing the Ayodhya case from August 6 on day-to-day basis to decide the politically-sensitive land dispute. (Photo: PTI)

Ensure religious songs are played at religious gatherings: RSS tells workers

The cadre has also been asked to reach out to the grassroots and keep in touch with the local self-help groups. (Photo: Representational image)

'PM Modi's message to me was to make J&K shine,' says Governor Malik

The governor said that the “tremendous work” done by him cannot be matched by the elected governments that have served the former state in the past. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham