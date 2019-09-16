Nation Other News 16 Sep 2019 Yediyurappa remains ...
Nation, In Other News

Yediyurappa remains committed on Kannada after Amit Shah's Hindi push

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2019, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 7:16 pm IST
His comment comes after Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi Diwas stating that India should be recognised by one language.
In Karnataka, he asserted Kannada is the principal language and will remain so. (Photo: KPN)
 In Karnataka, he asserted Kannada is the principal language and will remain so. (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Monday, said that his government would never compromise with the importance of Kannada.

His comment comes after Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi Diwas stating that India should be recognised by one language.

 

Yediyurappa’s tweet came after opposition leaders kept up their attacks on the BJP-led national coalition over Amit Shah’s description of Hindi as a language that holds the potential to unify the country.

Leaders from some non-Hindi speaking states had perceived Amit Shah’s statement to be a precursor to the Centre imposing Hindi on them.

“All official languages in our country are equal…. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state’s culture,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

In Karnataka, he asserted Kannada is the principal language and will remain so.

...
Tags: yediyurappa, kannada
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Owaisi asked how the 80-year-old leader could be a threat when PM Modi met him just a day prior to the revocation of Article 370. He said by detaining Abdullah under PSA, the government is putting him under the same glare as separatist Masrat Alam. (Photo: ANI)

'PM met him last month, now Farooq Abdullah detained under PSA?' asks Owaisi

TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas, in a tweet, said: 'This is not suicide but a brutal murder by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.' (Photo: Twitter)

'Murder, not suicide,' TDP leaders blame Rao's suicide on Andhra govt

Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists. (Photo: ANI)

Doval gets national security, foreign policy as PMO defines roles of top officials

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo: File | PTI)

Maharashtra elections: Cong-NCP to contest from 125 seats each



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Doval gets national security, foreign policy as PMO defines roles of top officials

Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists. (Photo: ANI)

What is Public Safety Act all about?

Mehbooba Mufti told the Assembly in January 2018 that 525 people had been detained under the PSA in 2016, and 201 in 2017. (Photo: File)

Indian Navy tracks 7 Chinese warships in Indian Ocean region

At any point of time, the Chinese Navy deploys around six to seven warships in the region in the name of carrying out anti-piracy drills in the Gulf of Aden. (Photo: Representational image)

Supreme Court contemplates on live streaming of Ayodhya hearing

The five-judge bench is hearing the Ayodhya case from August 6 on day-to-day basis to decide the politically-sensitive land dispute. (Photo: PTI)

Ensure religious songs are played at religious gatherings: RSS tells workers

The cadre has also been asked to reach out to the grassroots and keep in touch with the local self-help groups. (Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham