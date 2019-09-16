Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 Maharashtra election ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra elections: Cong-NCP to contest from 125 seats each

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 16, 2019, 6:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 6:10 pm IST
Pawar said that the two parties will contest from 125 seats each and leave the rest 38 for allies.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo: File | PTI)
 NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday announced a seat-sharing pact with the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Pawar said that the two parties will contest from 125 seats each and leave the rest 38 for allies, Indian Express reported.

 

The foundation of both the parties hangs in the balance as many leaders from the Congress have joined the BJP or Shiv Sena post the Lok Sabha polls.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ncp-congress alliance. shara pawar, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas, in a tweet, said: 'This is not suicide but a brutal murder by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.'

'Murder, not suicide,' TDP leaders blame Rao's suicide on Andhra govt

Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists. (Photo: ANI)

Doval gets national security, foreign policy as PMO defines roles of top officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo:File)

PM Modi to meet Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday; administrative reforms to be discussed

Mehbooba Mufti told the Assembly in January 2018 that 525 people had been detained under the PSA in 2016, and 201 in 2017. (Photo: File)

What is Public Safety Act all about?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi to meet Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday; administrative reforms to be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo:File)

‘Troublesome,’ Centre puts former J&K chief ministers at par with separatists

A note prepared by the Commisioner-cum-secretary to the government of J&K for submissions in Supreme Court put these government leaders at par with the separatist bodies in the state. (Photo: File)

Watch: 'Protest will be big,’ Kamal Haasan on Centre’s Hindi move

Recalling the 2017 Jallikattu protests over the SC's decison to put a ban on the practise, Haasan said that it was a mere protest.

Ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah charged under tough act, may be held for 2 yrs

Abdullah has been detained under the PSA, official sources said. The tougher law was slapped on Abdullah on Sunday. (Photo: File)

2 US citizens arrested for flying drone near Rashtrapati Bhavan

Delhi Police have taken a father-son duo, both US citizens, into custody for flying a drone near Rashtrapati Bhavan here. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham