'PM met him last month, now Farooq Abdullah detained under PSA?' asks Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly reacted to former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister CM's Farooq Abdullah's detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) on Monday.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "I condemn the application of the draconian PSA against Farooq Abdullah."

He further asked how the 80-year-old leader could be a threat when PM Modi met him just a day prior to the revocation of Article 370.

He said by detaining Abdullah under PSA, the government is putting him under the same glare as separatist Masrat Alam.

Farooq Abdullah was detained under the stringent (PSA which enables authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial

Commenting on the government's stand on Kashmir's current situation, Owaisi said that there is no normalcy in Kashmir and that teenagers are being arrested, news agency ANI reported.

"14-year-old children are being arrested. They are beaten up for two-three days inside the lock-up and then handed over to their parents by the Inspector. There is no implementation of Juvenile Justice Act there and juvenile centre having a capacity to accommodate 100 children are overcrowded with 500," he said.

Commenting on former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad's petition to travel to J&K, Owaisi asked, 'Why does a former Chief Minister (Ghulam Nabi Azad) of Jammu and Kashmir need to seek permission from Supreme Court to travel to Jammu and Kashmir? It shows that there is no normalcy in Kashmir. If the government claims that everything is normal then why can't politics be done?'

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Azad to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu. Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi said, "He will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions."

CJI further stated, "If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir."

Speaking to ANI, Azad had said that the petition filed by him on the scrapping of Article 370 was in his personal capacity and on humanitarian grounds. The Congress leader stated that he wants to enquire about the well-being of his family members and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

