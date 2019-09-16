Appear before 2 pm: CBI summons Kolkata ex-top cop Rajiv Kumar

Kumar was was asked to appear before the agency at 10 am on Saturday after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: After denying his request of granting more time to appear for questioning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to appear before it at Salt Lake CGO complex at 2 pm on Monday.

Earlier, the CBI mounted pressure on the Trinamool Congress government to trace senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar to prosecute him in the Saradha chit fund scam without giving him the time of one month that he had begged for on Saturday for his appearance to face questioning.

Kumar was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

Earlier, the CBI had said that it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata police commissioner. He is accused of tampering with evidence.