Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 Very serious if peop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Very serious if people can't approach J&K HC, will visit Srinagar: Chief Justice

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Lawyer representing 2 child rights activists alleged in court that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court.
The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it is "very very serious" if people were unable to approach the high court. "I will myself visit Srinagar," he said. A lawyer representing two child rights activists alleged in court that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court.

 

The CJI warned the lawyer that if the report of the high court chief justice indicates contrary, then get ready for "consequences".

...
Tags: cji, ranjan gogoi, supreme court, jammu and kashmir, high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Earlier, Pakistan had refused India's request to allow Kovind to use its airspace for his flight to Iceland. (Photo: File)

President Kovind's flight to Slovenia delayed for three hours

Azad, who has filed the petition in his personal capacity, had said on Sunday that it was 'apolitical'. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court allows Azad to visit J&K but bars to hold any political rally

The incident occurred at Khatauli town, following which the 25-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition. (Photo: Representational)

Youth beaten up for 'eve teasing' at wedding

Poonia, who comes with an RSS background and was appointed as the state BJP president on Saturday, spoke to reporters on Sunday after a programme in Rajasthan's Jaipur. (Photo: Twitter)

No Hindustan without RSS, says new Rajasthan BJP chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Top 5 WhatsApp features every user needs to know

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
 

Tata Sumo put out to pasture after 25 years of service, no longer available

Production stopped in April 2019.
 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court allows Azad to visit J&K but bars to hold any political rally

Azad, who has filed the petition in his personal capacity, had said on Sunday that it was 'apolitical'. (Photo: File)

Youth beaten up for 'eve teasing' at wedding

The incident occurred at Khatauli town, following which the 25-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition. (Photo: Representational)

No Hindustan without RSS, says new Rajasthan BJP chief

Poonia, who comes with an RSS background and was appointed as the state BJP president on Saturday, spoke to reporters on Sunday after a programme in Rajasthan's Jaipur. (Photo: Twitter)

Centre plans over 1,000 fast-track courts for trial of rape, POCSO cases

The Central government has proposed to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts for expeditious trial of over 1.66 lakh pending cases of crime against women and children across the country. (Representational Image)

Restore normalcy in Jammu Kashmir as soon as possible: SC directs Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make all endeavours to restore normalcy in Kashmir as soon as possible. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham