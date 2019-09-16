Watch: 'Protest will be big,’ Kamal Haasan on Centre’s Hindi move

Recalling the 2017 Jallikattu protests over the SC's decison to put a ban on the practise, Haasan said that it was a mere protest. "The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that. India or Tamil Nadu (TN) does not need or deserve such a battle," he said. (Photo: Twitter | @ikamalhaasan)

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday posted a video on his social media account in reaction to Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal of 'one nation, one language.'

Recalling the 2017 Jallikattu protests over the SC's decison to put a ban on the practise, Haasan said that it was a mere protest. "The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that. India or Tamil Nadu (TN) does not need or deserve such a battle," he said.

Now you are constrained to prove to us that India will continue to be a free country.



You must consult the people before you make a new law or a new scheme.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) founder, standing next to the Ashoka pillar and the Preamble says that 'unity in diversity' is a promise that was given to all Indians when it became a republic.

'No Shah, Sultan or Samrat should renege that promise,' he said.

He further emphasised that the Tamilians respect all languages but their mother language will always be Tamil.

The video comes amidst several protests surfacing in the southern states over the language row.

