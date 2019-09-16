Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 Watch: 'Protest ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: 'Protest will be big,’ Kamal Haasan on Centre’s Hindi move

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 16, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
The video comes amidst several protests surfacing in the southern states over the language row.
Recalling the 2017 Jallikattu protests over the SC's decison to put a ban on the practise, Haasan said that it was a mere protest. "The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that. India or Tamil Nadu (TN) does not need or deserve such a battle," he said. (Photo: Twitter | @ikamalhaasan)
 Recalling the 2017 Jallikattu protests over the SC's decison to put a ban on the practise, Haasan said that it was a mere protest. "The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that. India or Tamil Nadu (TN) does not need or deserve such a battle," he said. (Photo: Twitter | @ikamalhaasan)

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday posted a video on his social media account in reaction to Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal of  'one nation, one language.'  

Recalling the 2017 Jallikattu protests over the SC's decison to put a ban on the practise, Haasan said that it was a mere protest. "The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that. India or Tamil Nadu (TN) does not need or deserve such a battle," he said.

 

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) founder, standing next to the Ashoka pillar and the Preamble says that 'unity in diversity' is a promise that was given to all Indians when it became a republic. 

'No Shah, Sultan or Samrat should renege that promise,' he said.

He further emphasised that the Tamilians respect all languages but their mother language will always be Tamil.

The video comes amidst several protests surfacing in the southern states over the language row.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kamal haasan, mkm, one nation, one language
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The five-judge bench is hearing the Ayodhya case from August 6 on day-to-day basis to decide the politically-sensitive land dispute. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court contemplates on live streaming of Ayodhya hearing

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan visited the family of the 23-year-old techie who lost her life due to erection of illegal hoardings or banners that rattled the entire Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)

Offenders shall be punished: Kamal Haasan visits Subhasri's house, gives condolence

Abdullah has been detained under the PSA, official sources said. The tougher law was slapped on Abdullah on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah detained under stringent PSA

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, on Monday said, 'He (Azad) will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions.' (Photo: ANI)

Ghulam Nabi Azad thanks SC for allowing him to visit J&K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
 

Tata Sumo put out to pasture after 25 years of service, no longer available

Production stopped in April 2019.
 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah detained under stringent PSA

Abdullah has been detained under the PSA, official sources said. The tougher law was slapped on Abdullah on Sunday. (Photo: File)

2 US citizens arrested for flying drone near Rashtrapati Bhavan

Delhi Police have taken a father-son duo, both US citizens, into custody for flying a drone near Rashtrapati Bhavan here. (Photo: File)

P Chidambaram turns 74 in Tihar jail, wishes for better economy of country

Chidambaram said that he feels '74-years-young at heart' and that his spirits have been lifted higher. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kochi flat owners begin hunger strike as deadline to demolish posh flats comes to end

After the Supreme Court's order September 6 for the demolition by September 20 for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, the Maradu municipality served notices to flat owners to vacate the premises by Saturday. (Representational Image)

'Former Andhra speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao commits suicide': BJP

BJP Chief Spokesperson, K. Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement said, 'I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham