News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Goa's new cabinet: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inducted four new ministers on Saturday.

Assam Floods: On Friday, four more districts in Assam were flooded taking the number of affected districts to 21 out of the 33 districts in the state. Three more people were killed taking the total to 6 deaths.

Karnataka crisis: Five more Karnataka Congress MLAs moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, contending they had resigned "voluntarily" and that their resignation must be accepted by the Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Army chief Bipin Rawat on Kargil Anniversary: Marking the 20th anniversary of Kargil conflict, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addressed a seminar in Delhi on Saturday. Speaking at the seminar he said future conflicts will be more violent and unpredictable where importance of human factor shall remain undiminished due to technology.

20 years of Kargil: At 5,307 metres high, the majestic Tiger Hill overlooks all other mountains and acts as the watchman of Drass, a place in Kargil. During the 1999 Kargil War, when the Pakistani troops had infiltrated India and occupied the territory of Tiger Hill, General Officer Commanding, 8 Mountain Division gave the responsibility of recapturing the hill to 18 Grenadiers.

Chandrayaan-2: Days before the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on Moon on July 20, 1969, India will launch Chandrayaan-2, the nation’s first lunar landing mission.

Speaker on Karnataka crisis: In the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, the Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar is likely to play a key role in deciding the future of the political parties in the state.

Mayawati takes a dig at Modi government on mob lynching: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday attack at BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of not making a strong law against mob lynching. Taking to Twitter, she also praised the UP Law Commission's initiative on steps to check mob lynching.

Naqvi's comment on 'Jai Shri Ram': Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi recently assured that there are sufficient laws to deal with crimes like lynching.

Karnataka Crisis: DK Shivakumar said they should live together and die together because they had worked for 40 years for the party.

Political turmoil in Rajasthan?: The political turmoil waves of Karnataka and Goa was felt in Rajasthan on Friday when the BJP leaders claimed that the Congress government in the state was on the edge.

Exorcism of city: A Colombian bishop is planning to exorcise an entire city this weekend, sprinkling holy water from a helicopter.

SL PM to appear before Parliamentary committee: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he would appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks that claimed 258 lives and would provide all available information.

China warns US to impose sanctions: China said on Friday it would impose sanctions on US firms involved in a deal to sell USD 2.2 billion worth of tanks, missiles and related equipment to Taiwan, saying it harmed China’s sovereignty and national security.

US immigration: US President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency will launch raids across the country this weekend to round up thousands of undocumented migrants for deportation.

