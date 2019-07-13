News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Cricket World Cup 2019

Published Jul 13, 2019
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Goa's new cabinet: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inducted four new ministers on Saturday.

 

Read | Goa: 4 Cong defectors made ministers, Kavlekar takes oath as Dy CM

Assam Floods: On Friday, four more districts in Assam were flooded taking the number of affected districts to 21 out of the 33 districts in the state. Three more people were killed taking the total to 6 deaths.

Read | Assam floods: 6 dead, over 8 lakh affected as situation worsens

Karnataka crisis: Five more Karnataka Congress MLAs moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, contending they had resigned "voluntarily" and that their resignation must be accepted by the Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Read | After 10, 5 more K'taka MLAs move SC as Speaker holds on resignation

Army chief Bipin Rawat on Kargil Anniversary: Marking the 20th anniversary of Kargil conflict, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addressed a seminar in Delhi on Saturday. Speaking at the seminar he said future conflicts will be more violent and unpredictable where importance of human factor shall remain undiminished due to technology.

Read | Future conflicts to be more violent, unpredictable: Army chief Bipin Rawat

20 years of Kargil: At 5,307 metres high, the majestic Tiger Hill overlooks all other mountains and acts as the watchman of Drass, a place in Kargil. During the 1999 Kargil War, when the Pakistani troops had infiltrated India and occupied the territory of Tiger Hill, General Officer Commanding, 8 Mountain Division gave the responsibility of recapturing the hill to 18 Grenadiers.

Read | 20 years of Kargil: How India took back Tiger Hill from the enemy

Chandrayaan-2: Days before the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on Moon on July 20, 1969, India will launch Chandrayaan-2, the nation’s first lunar landing mission.

Read | Chandrayaan-2: Know about India’s first lunar landing mission

Speaker on Karnataka crisis: In the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, the Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar is likely to play a key role in deciding the future of the political parties in the state.

Read | Will not be flexible for anyone, won't buckle under pressure: K’taka Speaker

Mayawati takes a dig at Modi government on mob lynching: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday attack at BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of not making a strong law against mob lynching. Taking to Twitter, she also praised the UP Law Commission's initiative on steps to check mob lynching.

Read | Mayawati attacks BJP govt on mob lynching; urges to make stringent laws

Naqvi's comment on 'Jai Shri Ram': Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi recently assured that there are sufficient laws to deal with crimes like lynching.

Read | Nobody should be forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Karnataka Crisis: DK Shivakumar said they should live together and die together because they had worked for 40 years for the party.

Read | Karnataka crisis: 1 Cong MLA to stay back, Shivakumar works on others

Political turmoil in Rajasthan?: The political turmoil waves of Karnataka and Goa was felt in Rajasthan on Friday when the BJP leaders claimed that the Congress government in the state was on the edge.

Read | Amid K’taka, Goa turmoil, BJP says Rajasthan govt could fall; Cong hits back

Exorcism of city: A Colombian bishop is planning to exorcise an entire city this weekend, sprinkling holy water from a helicopter.

Read | Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

SL PM to appear before Parliamentary committee: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he would appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks that claimed 258 lives and would provide all available information.

Read | Sri Lanka PM to appear before Parliamentary committee to probe Easter attacks

China warns US to impose sanctions: China said on Friday it would impose sanctions on US firms involved in a deal to sell USD 2.2 billion worth of tanks, missiles and related equipment to Taiwan, saying it harmed China’s sovereignty and national security.

Read | ‘Don’t play with fire’: China warns US over Taiwan arms deal

US immigration: US President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency will launch raids across the country this weekend to round up thousands of undocumented migrants for deportation.

Read | Immigration raids set for the weekend: Trump

 

