Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 13 Jul 2019 Mayawati attacks BJP ...
Nation, Politics

Mayawati attacks BJP govt on mob lynching; urges to make stringent laws

ANI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 2:15 pm IST
The UP law commission has recommended that accused in mob lynching incidents be handed life imprisonment if the victimloses llife.
BSP chief Mayawati on Saturdag attack at BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of not making a strong law against mob lynching. (Photo: File)
 BSP chief Mayawati on Saturdag attack at BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of not making a strong law against mob lynching. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday attack at BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of not making a strong law against mob lynching.

Taking to Twitter, she also praised the UP Law Commission's initiative on steps to check mob lynching.

 

"After the Supreme Court's directive, the Central Government should have by now made a strong national law against mob lynching. But same as Lokpal, the Centre seems disinterested and is proving to be a government with low will power. In such case the initiative of UP law commission is a welcome move", Mayawati wrote.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission had submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggesting ways to curb the incidents of mob lynching in the state and recommended life imprisonment along with a heavy fine for the crime.

She further blamed 'BJP's policy and intent' for the rising cases of mob lynching in the country.

"The reason behind mob lynching emerging as a terrible disease in the country is the intention and policy of the BJP government to not to establish a rule of law. Because of this now not only Dalits, Tribals and religious minorities but also people of society and even police are becoming a victim of the same", Mayawati alleged.

The UP law commission has recommended that accused in mob lynching incidents be handed life imprisonment if the victimloses llife.

...
Tags: bsp, mayawati, indian government, mob lynching
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The work on the corridor is expected to be completed by October 31, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. (Photo: File)

Pak reconstitutes PSGPC list, drops pro-Khalistan member from Kartarpur talks

BJP leaders Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur taking part in Clean India Campaign. (Photo: Videograb/ANI)

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Hema Malini endeavors to sweep Parliament premises; trolled

A notification to this effect was issued in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

Ahead of cabinet reshuffle, Goa CM Pramod Sawant drops four ministers

Besides, a cloakroom at the railway station is also flooded with water and the luggage of the passengers have got wet. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Rain throws life out of gear in Champaran



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Clean them or pay fine! Dubai to impose heavy penalty for dirty cars

The latest rule would compel the citizens to keep their car clean. (Representational Image)
 

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Hema Malini endeavors to sweep Parliament premises; trolled

BJP leaders Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur taking part in Clean India Campaign. (Photo: Videograb/ANI)
 

Here's what Ranveer Singh does after he sees wife Deepika after long trip

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chandrayaan-2: Know about India’s first lunar landing mission

The objectives of this project is to study and map the lunar terrain, mineralogical analysis of rocks and soil, study the lunar ionosphere and measuring moon-quakes and studying the lunar crust and mantle. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone with curved screen incoming and we can't wait for it to launch

By launching a curved screen iPhone with a convex housing shape, Apple will be able to increase the internal volume of the handset but still manage to preserve a sleek, thin appearance that’s visually pleasing. (Photo: Tech Designs)
 

This Manipur florist makes exquisite dolls out of waste

Chachea, who is a florist by profession, makes exquisite dolls and has drawn quite a lot of customers since the beginning. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ahead of cabinet reshuffle, Goa CM Pramod Sawant drops four ministers

A notification to this effect was issued in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

Rebel Karnataka MLAs take chartered plane for Shirdi temple darshan

The Supreme Court had directed them to meet the Speaker and resubmit their resignations afresh. (Photo: ANI)

Amid K’taka, Goa turmoil, BJP says Rajasthan govt could fall; Cong hits back

Earlier, Gehlot had said that he deserved to be CM as after the Assembly elections; people had wanted only him and no one else to be Chief Minister. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Goa Dy Speaker Michael Lobo resigns from post

Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo Saturday resigned from the post, paving the way for his induction into the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet. (Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: 1 Cong MLA to stay back, Shivakumar works on others

Congress leader D K Shivakumar visited the residence of Congress MLA and state minister MTB Nagaraj early on Saturday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham