Assam floods: 6 dead, over 8 lakh affected as situation worsens

Officials said over 27,000 hectares of farmland are under floodwater and over 7,000 people have been evacuated to 68 relief camps across the state. (Photo: AFP)

Guwahati: On Friday, four more districts in Assam were flooded taking the number of affected districts to 21 out of the 33 districts in the state. Three more people were killed taking the total to 6 deaths.

According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 8.69 lakh people in 1,556 villages of 68 revenue circles have been affected by the second wave of flooding in the state this year.

The Brahmaputra river - one of the largest rivers in the world that cuts through Assam's biggest city Guwahati - and five other rivers are flowing above the danger mark, officials said.

Ferry services across Assam were stopped on Friday after the weather office forecast more rain this weekend.

The affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur,Darrand, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Sibasagar.

Officials said over 27,000 hectares of farmland are under floodwater and over 7,000 people have been evacuated to 68 relief camps across the state.