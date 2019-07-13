Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

'Parrikar died twice': Outgoing Goa Deputy CM on induction of Cong MLAs

Published Jul 13, 2019
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
The Congress in Goa suffered a body blow Wednesday when 10 of its 15 MLAs switched over to the BJP.
'Parrikar died twice...once on March 17 physically while today it is the death of his political legacy,' outgoing dy CM Vijai Sardesai told a gathering held near Parrikar memorial at Miramar. (Photo: File)
 'Parrikar died twice...once on March 17 physically while today it is the death of his political legacy,' outgoing dy CM Vijai Sardesai told a gathering held near Parrikar memorial at Miramar. (Photo: File)

Panaji: Outgoing deputy Chief Minister of Goa, Vijai Sardesai, Saturday said the induction of ten MLAs of the Congress into the BJP was the "death of the legacy" of late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar- the tallest saffron leader in the coastal state credited for forming the coalition government in 2017 by bringing together regional parties.

The Congress in Goa suffered a body blow Wednesday when 10 of its 15 MLAs switched over to the BJP, a development that raised the ruling stock in the 40-member House to 27.

 

Subsequently, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant dropped four ministers -- three of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), including Sardesai, and one Independent -- from his cabinet.

"Parrikar died twice...once on March 17 physically while today it is the death of his political legacy," Sardesai told a gathering held near Parrikar memorial at Miramar.

Meanwhile, Sardesai also announced that the Goa Forward Party (GFP) was "withdrawing" its support to the BJP- led government.

He alleged that the ruling government wanted to finish Parrikar's legacy, which won't be allowed.

"We supported the Pramod Sawant government because I had given my word to Parrikar that the support to the government will continue in any circumstances. We now feel cheated and ditched by the NDA," he said.

Sardesai reiterated that he had not recieved any communication from Central leaders of the BJP. "The central leadership of the BJP has lost its face. The NDA has ditched their partners," he said.

