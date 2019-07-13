Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2019 Chandrayaan-2: Know ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrayaan-2: Know about India’s first lunar landing mission

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 13, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to send a manned mission into orbit by 2022.
The objectives of this project is to study and map the lunar terrain, mineralogical analysis of rocks and soil, study the lunar ionosphere and measuring moon-quakes and studying the lunar crust and mantle. (Photo: PTI)
 The objectives of this project is to study and map the lunar terrain, mineralogical analysis of rocks and soil, study the lunar ionosphere and measuring moon-quakes and studying the lunar crust and mantle. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Days before the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on Moon on July 20, 1969, India will launch Chandrayaan-2, the nation’s first lunar landing mission.

"We are going near the South Pole because it is a different place than what has been done earlier. You can expect to find something different only when you look at newer places," former ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar told NDTV.

 

About Chandrayaan-2

  • Chandrayaan-2 consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as “composite body”.
  • It will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on-board GSLV Mk-III on July 15, 2019.
  • Chandrayaan-2 will be injected into an Earth parking orbit. A series of manoeuvres will raise its orbit and put it on lunar transfer trajectory. On entering the Moon’s sphere of influence, thrusters will slow it down for lunar capture.
  • The orbit of Chandrayaan-2 around the Moon will be circularised to 100km orbit through a series of complex orbital manoeuvres with the help of thrusters.
  • On the day of landing, the lander – Vikram – will separate from the orbiter and then perform a series of manoeuvres comprising of ‘rough’ and ‘fine’ braking.
  • Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be conducted to find hazard-free and safe landing zones.
  • Vikram will finally land near the Moon’s South Pole on September 6 or 7, 2019. Subsequently, the rover – Pragyan – will roll out and carry out experiments on lunar surface for one lunar day (or 14 Earth days).
  • Orbiter will continue its mission for the duration of one year.

The objectives of this project is to study and map the lunar terrain, mineralogical analysis of rocks and soil, study the lunar ionosphere and measuring moon-quakes and studying the lunar crust and mantle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to send a manned mission into orbit by 2022.

...
Tags: chandrayaan-2, isro, narendra modi, neil armstrong
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Her recent statement comes at a time when Congress is facing tough times in Goa and Karnataka with many MLAs in both states switching sides to join rival BJP. (Photo: ANI)

'Will be appointed minister when they need me,' says BSP MLA Ramabai

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday claimed that rural area residents belonging to weaker sections of society are living in an atmosphere of fear while asserting that it is the responsibility of every Indian to feel the pain of such people. (Photo: File)

Weaker sections in far-flung areas living in fear: Salman Khurshid

Officials said over 27,000 hectares of farmland are under floodwater and over 7,000 people have been evacuated to 68 relief camps across the state. (Photo: AFP)

Assam floods: 6 dead, over 8 lakh affected as situation worsens

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Congress leader D K Shivakumar visited the residence of Congress MLA and state minister MTB Nagaraj early on Saturday morning to convince him to take back his resignation. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

K'taka crisis: Shivakumar meets Cong MLA, asks to reconsider resignation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Angrezi Medium' wrap-up: Homi Adajania pens emotional post for Irrfan, team

Homi Adjania with Irrfan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 spotted in Delhi metro

Prior to its official unveiling earlier on this year, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was one of the brand’s best kept secrets as no leaks appeared.
 

Attention India! Your next flagship Apple iPhone could be heavily discounted

There are some approvals pending but the iPhone XS and iPhone XR that’s under the ‘Make in India’ initiative are most likely set to hit shelves across the country by this August.
 

Inspired by Abhinandan Varthaman, Bhopal-based cop sports gunslinger moustache

Speaking to ANI, the policeman said instead of following the latest trends and copying 'fake heroes' like film stars, he chose to copy Abhinandan's style. (Photo: ANI)
 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Now, non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

Visitors are informed to visit any MMI alcohol retail outlet with their passport and sign a form affirming that the buyer is a tourist.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam floods: 6 dead, over 8 lakh affected as situation worsens

Officials said over 27,000 hectares of farmland are under floodwater and over 7,000 people have been evacuated to 68 relief camps across the state. (Photo: AFP)

3-year-old Mumbai kid fell into stormwater drain; search stopped

The search for a three-year-old boy who fell into an open stormwater drain here Wednesday has been stopped, a civic official said Friday night. (Representational Image)

'Feeling safe now,' says UP BJP leader's daughter who was threatened over marriage

Sakshi is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, a legislator from Bareilly. She married Ajitesh Kumar, a 29-year-old businessman, last Thursday at a temple in Prayagraj. (Photo: Screengrab)

Kerala University students protest as their mate stabbed in campus

A student was stabbed on Friday morning on the Kerala University campus here following which there were clashes and protests by students. (Photo: ANI)

15 dead, 133 buildings collapse as rainfall wreaks havoc in UP

As many as 15 people have lost their lives after 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed torrential rainfall and thunderstorm in the past three days. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham