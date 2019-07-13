Amid K’taka, Goa turmoil, BJP says Rajasthan govt could fall; Cong hits back

Earlier, Gehlot had said that he deserved to be CM as after the Assembly elections; people had wanted only him and no one else to be Chief Minister. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: The political turmoil waves of Karnataka and Goa was felt in Rajasthan on Friday when the BJP leaders claimed that the Congress government in the state was on the edge.

According to Hindustan Times report, BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said that after the resignation of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress MLAs were feeling apprehensive.

Addressing the media, Devnani said Gehlot was feeling insecure and so he was making statements that the people across the state wanted him to be the Chief Minister.

“If the people from each village and hamlet wanted Gehlot to be CM, then why would he lose from his own booth?” asked Devnani.

Earlier, Gehlot had said that he deserved to be CM as after the Assembly elections; people had wanted only him and no one else to be Chief Minister.

BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti said the budget presented by Gehlot on July 10 would be his last. “Gehlot is dashing off to Delhi every few days. Things are not right in the party. There will be political instability in Rajasthan in two months,” he said.

Adding to speculations of government falling in the state, BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf predicted mid-term polls in Rajasthan. “The infighting between Gehlot and Pilot has endangered the government and it can fall anytime,” he said.

Hitting back at the BJP, minister BD Kalla said there was no danger to the Rajasthan government and the party was united. “The BJP talks of morality but on the other hand it is trying to pull down democratically elected governments,” he said.

Congress MLA Prashant Bairwa said the BJP could try to indulge in horse-trading but Congress MLAs would not betray the party. Supporting Congress, another MLA also said, “This is BJP’s pipe dreams. The Congress government is strong,” she said.

BSP and independent MLAs also came out in support of the Congress government.

Of the 200 Assembly seats, the Congress has won 100 and also has the support of 12 independents and six BSP MLAs. The BJP has 73 seats.