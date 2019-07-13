Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 13 Jul 2019 WB: '10 TMC cou ...
Nation, Politics

WB: '10 TMC councillors rejoin party,' says Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek

ANI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 7:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
He also accused the BJP of threatening and forcing the councilors to join it.
Earlier today, BJP leader Mukul Roy had announced that as many as 107 MLAs of West Bengal are set to join the BJP. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 Earlier today, BJP leader Mukul Roy had announced that as many as 107 MLAs of West Bengal are set to join the BJP. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Kolkata: Ten Trinamool Congress councilors, who had joined the BJP recently, have rejoined the party on Saturday, party MP Abhishek Banerjee said on Saturday.

He also accused the BJP of threatening and forcing the councilors to join it.

 

"Some councilors from Kanchrapara and Halisahar had joined the BJP a few days ago. 10 of these councilors have rejoined the TMC today. They were forced and threatened to join the BJP. But now the two municipalities are back under TMC," Banerjee told a press conference.

Several TMC MLAs and over 50 municipal councilors had last month joined the BJP after it made deep inroads in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls.

"It is BJP's tendency to try and bloat their numbers by giving false data," Banerjee said.

Earlier today, BJP leader Mukul Roy had announced that as many as 107 MLAs of West Bengal are set to join the BJP.

"Roy is not able to secure his locality councilors. Earlier he used to say 100 MLAs now 107 MLAs, then he will say total 294 will join BJP. People who rejoined TMC today said that they were forcibly taken to Delhi to join BJP. Others are also in contact with our party, they want to come back," Abhishek said.

...
Tags: mukul roy, mamata banerjee, abhishek banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In the Shirdi incident, three members of a family were found dead with their throat slit and two other members of the family were also injured. (Photo: File)

Triple murders take place in two separate incidents of Maharashtra

Underlining the need for airports, the chief minister said such facility was necessary for industrial development of any city apart from good roads, electricity and railway link. (Photo: File)

Airports crucial for industrial development of Vidarbha: Maharashtra CM

'Perhaps a system could be evolved whereby certified translated copies of judgements are made available by the High Courts in the local or regional language,' Kovind said. (Photo: File)

President Kovind says legal system should be simplified in regional languages

'A couple of houses have also submerged in water. There is water-logging everywhere. The situation has become worse in the last two days,' said a local. (Photo: ANI)

Water-logging hits normal life in West Bengal's Cooch Behar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Such stupid stories keep coming: Boney Kapoor on DGP's claim on Sridevi's death

Boney Kapoor with Sridevi.
 

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

In the brief video, which was reportedly taken by campaign volunteer Brian Hayes, Trump was seen placing both of his arms on Johnson's shoulders and appears to plant a kiss near her right cheek, though it's not completely clear if he makes contact with her mouth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

Salman Khan.
 

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely will dominate wearables

The promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has leaked and we finally get to sit it in all its glory. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric available in your city?

Hyundai Kona Electric launched at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Apple iPhone India prices slashed, up to Rs 40,000 off

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display and has IP67 water and dust resistant certifications.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

President Kovind says legal system should be simplified in regional languages

'Perhaps a system could be evolved whereby certified translated copies of judgements are made available by the High Courts in the local or regional language,' Kovind said. (Photo: File)

Kamal Nath to be in Bengaluru on Sunday

Congress leader D K Shivakumar visited the residence of party's dissident MLA M T B Nagaraj early on Saturday morning to convince him to take back his resignation. (Photo: File)

Over Rs 80 cr spent on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme in 2018-19

On July 11, it was erroneously reported by ANI that around Rs.80 crore was spent on the scheme in Uttar Pradesh during 2018-19. (Photo: ANI)

Madarsa in Aligarh to have both temple and mosque: Salma Ansari

The Madarsa houses thousands of students including both Hindus and Muslims. (Photo; ANI)

Former INLD leader Gopichand Gahlot joins BJP

The Legislative Assembly elections for the state of Haryana are scheduled to be held this year. (Photo; ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham