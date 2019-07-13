Goa: 4 Cong defectors made ministers, Kavlekar takes oath as Dy CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inducted four new ministers on Saturday. The newly inducted ministers include Filipe Nery Rodrigues, Jennifer Monserratte, and Chandrakant Kavleka, who are three out of the ten MLAs who joined BJP from Congress recently.

Former Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo also took oath.

Chandrakant Kavlekar, the former leader of opposition, has sworn in as deputy Chief Minister.

In a last minute development, former Congressman Atanasio Monserrate who was widely anticipated to be given a portfolio stepped aside and his wife Jennifer was made Minister in his place.

On Friday, the Chief Minister had asked three legislators from the coalition partner, Goa Forward Party, and an independent legislator, Rohan Khaunte, to step down. The three legislators included Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai, Vinod Palienkar and Jayesh Salgaocar.

“This decision has been taken by taking the central leadership into confidence. The state leadership discussed with the central leadership. There are many reasons (for the dropping ministers and inducting others). Considering all the reasons, the central leadership has taken a decision that four members of the BJP should now be made ministers.” Sawant said.

On Thursday, 10 Congress legislators, led by the leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, joined the ruling BJP, increasing its strength to 27 in the 40-seat house.