Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 13 Jul 2019 Ahead of cabinet res ...
Nation, Politics

Ahead of cabinet reshuffle, Goa CM Pramod Sawant drops four ministers

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers is scheduled to be held at 3 pm.
A notification to this effect was issued in the afternoon. (Photo: File)
 A notification to this effect was issued in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

Panaji: Ahead of a reshuffle of the state cabinet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant dropped four ministers -- three of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and one Independent -- from his cabinet Saturday.

A notification to this effect was issued in the afternoon. According to the notification, the four ministers -- Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai, Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar, Rural Development Minister Jayesh Salgaonkar (all GFP MLAs) and Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte (Independent) -- were dropped from the cabinet.

 

They would be replaced with Michael Lobo, who resigned as Deputy Speaker of Assembly earlier in the day, and three of the 10 MLAs, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress on Wednesday.

Read | Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Goa Dy Speaker Michael Lobo resigns from post

Lobo said apart from him, Chandrakant Kavlekar, Jeniffer Monserratte and Philip Nery Rodrigues would be a part of the new cabinet. Taleigao MLA Jeniffer Monserratte is the wife of Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserratte. Earlier there were speculations that he would be inducted into the cabinet. Lobo said, "Atanasio Monserratte refused to take up the ministerial berth and instead requested the chief minister to make his wife a part of the cabinet."

Also Read | New cabinet ministers to be sworn in at 3 pm today: Goa CM

The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers is scheduled to be held at 3 pm.

...
Tags: goa, pramod sawant, vijai sardesai, bjp, gfp, michael lobo
Location: India, Goa


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The work on the corridor is expected to be completed by October 31, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. (Photo: File)

Pak reconstitutes PSGPC list, drops pro-Khalistan member from Kartarpur talks

BJP leaders Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur taking part in Clean India Campaign. (Photo: Videograb/ANI)

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Hema Malini endeavors to sweep Parliament premises; trolled

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturdag attack at BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of not making a strong law against mob lynching. (Photo: File)

Mayawati attacks BJP govt on mob lynching; urges to make stringent laws

Besides, a cloakroom at the railway station is also flooded with water and the luggage of the passengers have got wet. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Rain throws life out of gear in Champaran



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Clean them or pay fine! Dubai to impose heavy penalty for dirty cars

The latest rule would compel the citizens to keep their car clean. (Representational Image)
 

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Hema Malini endeavors to sweep Parliament premises; trolled

BJP leaders Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur taking part in Clean India Campaign. (Photo: Videograb/ANI)
 

Here's what Ranveer Singh does after he sees wife Deepika after long trip

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chandrayaan-2: Know about India’s first lunar landing mission

The objectives of this project is to study and map the lunar terrain, mineralogical analysis of rocks and soil, study the lunar ionosphere and measuring moon-quakes and studying the lunar crust and mantle. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone with curved screen incoming and we can't wait for it to launch

By launching a curved screen iPhone with a convex housing shape, Apple will be able to increase the internal volume of the handset but still manage to preserve a sleek, thin appearance that’s visually pleasing. (Photo: Tech Designs)
 

This Manipur florist makes exquisite dolls out of waste

Chachea, who is a florist by profession, makes exquisite dolls and has drawn quite a lot of customers since the beginning. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rebel Karnataka MLAs take chartered plane for Shirdi temple darshan

The Supreme Court had directed them to meet the Speaker and resubmit their resignations afresh. (Photo: ANI)

Amid K’taka, Goa turmoil, BJP says Rajasthan govt could fall; Cong hits back

Earlier, Gehlot had said that he deserved to be CM as after the Assembly elections; people had wanted only him and no one else to be Chief Minister. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Goa Dy Speaker Michael Lobo resigns from post

Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo Saturday resigned from the post, paving the way for his induction into the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet. (Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: 1 Cong MLA to stay back, Shivakumar works on others

Congress leader D K Shivakumar visited the residence of Congress MLA and state minister MTB Nagaraj early on Saturday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

K'taka crisis: Cong initiates backchannel negotiations to win back rebel MLAs

According to reports, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara too reached Nagaraj's house to convince him to withdraw the resignation. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham