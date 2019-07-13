Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2019 Will not be flexible ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will not be flexible for anyone, won't buckle under pressure: K’taka Speaker

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 13, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
The rebel MLA had alleged that the Assembly Speaker was delaying the process of accepting their resignations.
Kumar said that the law would take its course without any consideration as to who the person is, what the situation is. (Photo: File)
 Kumar said that the law would take its course without any consideration as to who the person is, what the situation is. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: In the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, the Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar is likely to play a key role in deciding the future of the political parties in the state.

In an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times, Kumar said he would be very strict in dealing with the rebel MLAs and try to set an example.

 

Asking when can the CM HD Kumaraswamy move a trust vote, Kumar said, “He has to communicate to me and he has already done so in the business advisory committee. Unfortunately, the opposition leader [BS Yeddyurappa] was not present. I cannot do it unilaterally. I suggested that the chief minister bring it up on Monday.”

On speaking about the status of the disqualification petition the Congress moved against two rebel MLAs, he said that there are a lot of judgments and controversies in each case. He said he would study both the cases in detail.

The rebel MLA had alleged that the Assembly Speaker was delaying the process of accepting their resignations.

“The whole activity began on July 6 and it is only July 12. There are issues that have been kept pending in this country for years. They gave me the resignation letters on July 6 and I was not in office when they came. They came late and I did not know they were coming, but they go to the Supreme Court and make a sworn statement that I am not in the office and I am not available to them. Is this fair?,” Kumar asked while giving clarification on the allegations levelled against him.

Talking about Supreme Court’s decision on this issue, Kumar clarified: “The Supreme Court’s language is very clear. It said to {me to} meet the 10 MLAs who are coming. It said if they intend to give their resignations, please take them. Then, it said to make some decision forthwith. They don’t say accept or reject it. And they said whatever decision you take kindly keep us informed in the remaining portion of the day. I have done all three.”

The resignations of the rebel lawmakers were rejected as they were not in a prescribed format and were not handwritten.

Kumar said that the law would take its course without any consideration as to who the person is, what the situation is.

He stated: “I am very rigid, I will not be flexible. Let me see what happens, I am not going to buckle under pressure.”

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, karnataka assembly, ramesh kumar, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Marking the 20th anniversary of Kargil conflict, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addressed a seminar in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Future conflicts to be more violent, unpredictable: Army chief at Kargil Anniversary

Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo Saturday resigned from the post, paving the way for his induction into the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Goa Dy Speaker Michael Lobo resigns from post

Congress leader D K Shivakumar visited the residence of Congress MLA and state minister MTB Nagaraj early on Saturday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Karnataka crisis: 1 Cong MLA to stay back, Shivakumar works on others

According to reports, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara too reached Nagaraj's house to convince him to withdraw the resignation. (Photo: File)

K'taka crisis: Cong initiates backchannel negotiations to win back rebel MLAs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Angrezi Medium' wrap-up: Homi Adajania pens emotional post for Irrfan, team

Homi Adjania with Irrfan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 spotted in Delhi metro

Prior to its official unveiling earlier on this year, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was one of the brand’s best kept secrets as no leaks appeared.
 

Attention India! Your next flagship Apple iPhone could be heavily discounted

There are some approvals pending but the iPhone XS and iPhone XR that’s under the ‘Make in India’ initiative are most likely set to hit shelves across the country by this August.
 

Inspired by Abhinandan Varthaman, Bhopal-based cop sports gunslinger moustache

Speaking to ANI, the policeman said instead of following the latest trends and copying 'fake heroes' like film stars, he chose to copy Abhinandan's style. (Photo: ANI)
 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Now, non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

Visitors are informed to visit any MMI alcohol retail outlet with their passport and sign a form affirming that the buyer is a tourist.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Out on bail in murder case, man beheads 2 children in Jharkhand

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vipul Shukla said the man is an accused and was out on bail when he allegedly committed this crime. (Representational Image)

'Will be appointed minister when they need me,' says BSP MLA Ramabai

Her recent statement comes at a time when Congress is facing tough times in Goa and Karnataka with many MLAs in both states switching sides to join rival BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrayaan-2: Know about India’s first lunar landing mission

The objectives of this project is to study and map the lunar terrain, mineralogical analysis of rocks and soil, study the lunar ionosphere and measuring moon-quakes and studying the lunar crust and mantle. (Photo: PTI)

Assam floods: 6 dead, over 8 lakh affected as situation worsens

Officials said over 27,000 hectares of farmland are under floodwater and over 7,000 people have been evacuated to 68 relief camps across the state. (Photo: AFP)

3-year-old Mumbai kid fell into stormwater drain; search stopped

The search for a three-year-old boy who fell into an open stormwater drain here Wednesday has been stopped, a civic official said Friday night. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham