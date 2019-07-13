Cricket World Cup 2019

Karnataka crisis: 1 Cong MLA to stay back, Shivakumar works on others

DK Shivakumar said they should live together and die together because they had worked for 40 years for the party.
Congress leader D K Shivakumar visited the residence of Congress MLA and state minister MTB Nagaraj early on Saturday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bengaluru: Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Congress leader D K Shivakumar visited the residence of Congress MLA and state minister MTB Nagaraj early on Saturday morning to convince him to take back his resignation.

After the meeting, Nagaraj said, “Situation was such that we submitted our resignations but now DK Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations. I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done. After all I have spent decades in Congress.”

 

“There are ups and downs in every family. We should forget everything and move forward. Happy that MTB Nagaraj(rebel MLA) has assured us he will stay with us,” Shivakumar added.

