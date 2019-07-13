Cricket World Cup 2019

107 TMC, Cong, CPM MLAs to join BJP in West Bengal: Mukul Roy

ANI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
He said the list of these MLAs who would be joining the BJP has been prepared and the legislators are in contact with the state BJP.
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 211 of 294 seats in the 2016 Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: As many as 107 MLAs of Congress, TMC and CPM will join the BJP, claimed party leader Mukul Roy here on Saturday.

"A total of 107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress, and TMC will join the BJP," Roy said, while addressing a press conference here.

 

He said the list of these MLAs who would be joining the BJP has been prepared and the legislators are in contact with the state BJP leadership.

The change of sides by MLAs in Karnataka and Goa has created a kind of political upheaval in the two states.

At least 10 Congress MLAs from Goa were inducted into the BJP in the presence of working party president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in New Delhi. An identical political situation has gripped Karnataka as well.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 211 of 294 seats in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Tags: tmc, congress, bjp, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


