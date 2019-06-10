News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Cricket World Cup 2019

Published Jun 10, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Kathua rape and murder case verdict: The Pathankot court on Monday convicted six of the seven accused in Kathua rape and murder case.

 

“People convicted by Pathankot court are Sanji Ram, Anand Dutta, Parvesh Kumar, Deepak Khajuria, Surender Verma and Tilak Raj," said Advocate Mubeen Farooqui, representing victim's family.

Read | 6 of 7 convicted for rape, murder of 8-yr-old girl in J&K's Kathua

Freelance journalist arrest for post on UP CM: The wife of Delhi-based freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia has moved the Supreme Court for his release. The Supreme Court, however, has decided to hear the matter on Tuesday.

Read | Wife of the journalist arrested for post on UP CM moves SC, hearing tomorrow

Modi sarkar 2.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of all secretaries on Monday, where he is likely to outline priorities of his government, sources said.

Read | PM to meet secretaries of all ministries today, likely to outline govt priorities

India-France ties: France stands alongside India in the fight against terrorism and terror financing, said French Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, during his official visit to New Delhi on Monday.

Read | France reaffirms support to India in fighting terrorism, terror financing

Amit Shah holds meeting on internal security: In the high-level meeting, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval who was reappointed to the post for five more years and given Cabinet rank in the second term of the NDA government, was also present in the meeting.

Read | Shah chairs meeting on internal security; NSA, Home Secy present

Priyanka Gandhi's visit Uttar Pradesh: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be meeting party workers and representatives during her two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting Tuesday. This will be her visit to the state after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Read | After electoral defeat, Priyanka Gandhi visits UP

Nitish Kumar won't budge: "We will never compromise with our core values and principles, during or before elections. Our focus is on developing Bihar. We are focused on helping the nation through developing our state. After elections the pace of work will increase as many leaders who were engaged in campaigning during elections will resume work," Kumar said.

Read | Will not compromise with principles, alliance with BJP to continue: Nitish Kumar

Jagan Mohan Reddy chairs first cabinet meeting: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired the first meeting of his cabinet on Monday with all 25 ministers, including five deputy Chief Ministers. Earlier on Saturday, the twenty-five legislators were sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet of Chief Minister, nine days after Reddy took over as Andhra Pradesh CM.

Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds his first cabinet meeting

Hunt for new UP BJP chief: With Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey making it to the Union cabinet, all eyes are now on who will lead the party in the politically crucial state where by-polls to 11 assembly seats are slated this year.

Read | Hunt for new UP BJP chief: State minister, MLCs likely contenders

DCW chief demands death penalty for Twinkle's accuse: Demanding death sentence for the two-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read | #JusticeForTwinkle: DCW chairperson writes to PM, demands death sentence

Political leaders mourn death of Veteran Girish Karnad: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various political leaders across the country expressed grief over the death of noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad. The leaders include, H D Kumaraswamy, Dr G Parameshwara,  Arvind Kejriwal, Randeep Surjewala, Kamal Haasan and Shashi Tharoor.

Read | Leader across party pay tribute to veteran actor Girish Karnad

Sharad Pawar attacks Pragya Thakur: Giving ticket to a person accused of triggering bomb blasts is an attack on democracy, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday.

Read | Giving ticket to Pragya Singh Thakur an attack on democracy: Sharad Pawar

Indian man creates chaos at LGBTQ parade in US: Police say a man threatened another person with a BB gun during an LGBTQ pride parade in the nation's capital, setting off a panic that sent hundreds of people running in fear. Aftabjit Singh was arrested after Saturday evening's incident in Dupont Circle, about a mile from the White House.

Read | Panic at LGBTQ parade in US due to man’s threat to shoot, says police

Sheila Dikshit to meet Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Monday sought time from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for discussing issues related to the national capital.

Read | Sheila Dikshit to meet Kejriwal to discuss issues in Delhi

 

