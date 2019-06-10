Cricket World Cup 2019

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds his first cabinet meeting

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Earlier on Saturday, 25 legislators were sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet of CM, 9 days after Reddy took over as Andhra Pradesh CM.
In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats. (Photo: ANI)
 In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired the first meeting of his cabinet on Monday with all 25 ministers, including five deputy Chief Ministers.

Earlier on Saturday, the twenty-five legislators were sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet of Chief Minister, nine days after Reddy took over as Andhra Pradesh CM.

 

Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at a simple function at the state secretariat in Velagapudi in Amaravati.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the YSRCP chief took oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation.

...
Tags: cm jagan mohan reddy, cabinet meeting, andhra pradesh, ysrcp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


