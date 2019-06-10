Cricket World Cup 2019

#JusticeForTwinkle: DCW chairperson writes to PM, demands death sentence

The body of the girl Twinkle Sharma, was found in a garbage dump on June 2, three days after she reportedly went missing.
 In a land where Nirbhaya is yet 2 get justice, what hope is 4 the little child? Swati Maliwal said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Demanding death sentence for the two-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Maliwal re-tweeted the statement of Shilpa Sharma, mother of Twinkle Sharma and demanded death penalty.

 

“Her 2.5-year-old daughter brutally raped & murdered. Eyes gauged out & extreme injury inflicted. Govt arrested culprit but its enough? In a land where Nirbhaya is yet 2 get justice, what hope is 4 the little child? Law of the death penalty has been made, yet to be implemented! Sick!” she tweeted.

The body of the girl Twinkle Sharma, was found in a garbage dump on June 2, three days after she reportedly went missing. Toddler's father alleged that she was killed as he failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000.

After the case came under the media light, massive protests for justice of Twinkle seized the city and people across India demanded justice for her.

So far, four persons have been arrested in the case.

