Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2019 Don't care abou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't care about controversy, will deliver 1st Rafale jet in Sept: French Minister

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
Thereafter, 35 Rafale jets will be delivered one by one, Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France said.
'Rafale is a tool for better sovereignty for India', Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said. (Photo: File)
 'Rafale is a tool for better sovereignty for India', Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: France on Monday said the first Rafale fighter jet will land in India in September and it will be a strong signal of Indo-French cooperation. Thereafter, 35 Rafale jets will be delivered one by one, Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said.

On the controversy surrounding the Rafale deal, he said, "The French government doesn't care about controversies and we've a roadmap, we just want to deliver . It's in the interest of the two countries. Rafale is a tool for better sovereignty for India."

 

Replying to a query on an attempted break-in at the Indian Air Force's Paris office, which is overseeing the procurement of the 36 Rafale fighter jets for India, last month, he said, "Investigation is going on. Indian authorities will be updated when we get new details".

Lemoyne welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal for a global conference to tackle the threat of terrorism, saying the fight against terror is at the heart of its priorities.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of an interaction with Indian alumni of French institutions in the fields of business administration, engineering and design in New Delhi.

"Every single initiative to fight terrorism is welcome because it is a threat to every country in the world... So, everything that can be done to unite efforts is welcome. It''s (terrorism) a global challenge like climate change. We will be closely looking at this initiative," he said.

"Fight against terrorism is at the heart of our priorities... France stands alongside India on this... and I can say that we have strong relations on this front," he said.

Lemoyne's trip is the first French ministerial visit to India after the Narendra Modi government assumed office for a second term.

Lemoyne will also meet Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and a Confederation of Indian Industry delegation before returning to France late night today.

"French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi have a strong relationship personally. This visit is to prepare for PM Modi's participation at G-7 Summit in August," he said.

During a speech on his first foreign visit since winning re-election, PM Modi told Maldivian Parliament in Male on Sunday that "terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation".

"The international community has actively arranged for global convention and many conferences on the threat of climate change. Why not on the issue of terrorism?" PM Modi said.

...
Tags: jean baptiste lemoyne, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's home listed as vacant on Lok Sabha list

The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation. (Photo: Representational)

Bengal man stabs family members then goes live on Facebook

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

Bhatti Vikramarka broke his fast after 48 hours in the presence of senior leaders of Congress party. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Congress' Bhatti Vikramarka calls off his indefinite strike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)
 

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)
 

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

The French president offered the young oak to Trump on the occasion of a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives -- and cameras from around the world.(Photo: AP)
 

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

Earlier, Zhang made history on August 7, 2016, when he performed his first flight around the world in a propeller-driven aircraft. He landed safely on September 24 after completing the trip in 49 days. (Photo: illinoisalumni.org)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to hold bilaterals with Russia, China; No talks scheduled with Pak

Responding to a question regarding a probable India-Pakistan meeting, or even a bilateral between India and Iran, the Secretary (West), Gitesh Sarma, said that there is limited time available due to which 'requests for other bilaterals will be processed as we go along.' (Photo: ANI)

Can't verify if Pak closed terror camps, will continue our strict vigil: Gen Rawat

The Army Chief was speaking on the sidelines of a function where he met with over 140 children and teachers from Jammu and Kashmir who are on a multi-city tour organised by the Army. (Photo: ANI)

Don't worry, Kerala is safe: Goa govt appreciates state's effort to tackle Nipah

Rane chaired a meeting of the health department officials in Panaji to review their preparedness against the virus. (Photo: Twitter)

Narada tapes scam: IPS officer SMH Mirza appears before CBI

According to a senior officer of the agency, Mirza, who had appeared before CBI officials for interrogation on June 6, was called on Monday for another round of questioning in connection with the investigation. (Photo: File)

4 killed in UP as Rajdhani runs over them, Adityanath condoles, ensures full support

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and asked the local administration to ensure all possible help to the deceased's family members. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham