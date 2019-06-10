Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 10 Jun 2019 'I celebrate ei ...
Nation, In Other News

'I celebrate eid today' says Kargil war veteran after HC granted bail

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
High Court also issued notices to the central government and authorities of the National Register of Citizens.
Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a Captain. (Photo: File)
 Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a Captain. (Photo: File)

Kamrup: Former army officer and Kargil War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah, who was released from a detention centre in Guwahati on Saturday, was overwhelmed with emotion when he met his elder brother and family members at Kalanikah village today.

Sanaullah said that it was like an "Eid" for him now.

 

"It is like Eid for me. At the time of Eid I was not present but today I am with my family. I am very happy and I have full faith in justice," said Sanaullah.

He was granted bail on Friday by Gauhati High Court with a condition of Rs 20,000/- bail bond, two local sureties and his biometrics.

The High Court also issued notices to the central government and authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Sanaullah was detained by police in May for failing to conform with the rules of NCR, a register of Indian citizens prepared in 1951 which is being updated currently to weed out illegal immigrants from Assam.

Mohammad Sanaullah, 52, who retired as an honorary Lieutenant in the Army was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Assam Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati on May 28.

Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a Captain.

He was also conferred a medal by the President of India for his service.

...
Tags: mohammed sanaullah, national register of citizens
Location: India, Assam


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and asked the local administration to ensure all possible help to the deceased's family members. (Photo: Representational)

4 killed in UP as Rajdhani runs over them, Adityanath condoles, ensures full support

Raut further said that after the country's first home minister Sardar Patel, it is Shah who has the ability to resolve the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

'Modi-Shah-Yogi are Supreme Court for us' says Shiv Sena's Raut

Of the total accused, the highest of 45 are from different state-run banks. (Photo: File)

123 government employees need to be prosecuted but CVC awaits sanction

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)
 

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

The French president offered the young oak to Trump on the occasion of a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives -- and cameras from around the world.(Photo: AP)
 

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

Earlier, Zhang made history on August 7, 2016, when he performed his first flight around the world in a propeller-driven aircraft. He landed safely on September 24 after completing the trip in 49 days. (Photo: illinoisalumni.org)
 

Steve Jobs would’ve fired everyone regarding Apple 2019 iPhone 11

People are not too fond of the new design of the upcoming Apple iPhone 11. (Photo: Ben Geskin)
 

Meet Amie Schofield who raises an intersex child - Victory

Intersex people are not to be confused with transgender. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

14 children die, over dozen hospitalised due to Encephalitis in Bihar

As many as 14 children have died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) while over a dozen are admitted in hospitals with high fever and other symptoms of the infection. (Representational Image)

Shah chairs meeting on internal security; NSA, Home Secy present

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi concludes Sri Lanka visit; ticks all diplomatic boxes

PM Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

PM Modi urges high-energy consumers to emulate solar-powered Kochi airport model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

Student-teacher ratio gets fillip in backward Krishnagiri

A batch of girls from a remote village meets their teacher appointed by corporate house Ashok Leyland in Belpatti school near Hosur. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham