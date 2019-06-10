Priyanka Gandhi to visit UP; first after electoral defeat

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be meeting party workers and representatives during her two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting Tuesday. This will be her visit to the state after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanaka, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), will be reaching Fursatganj, Rae Bareli on Tuesday and will be staying at Bhuemau Guest House, the Indian Express reported. She will be meeting the party workers on Wednesday.

Priyanka has met the party secretaries responsible for Uttar Pradesh before. She will be meeting the party candidates.

Ahead of the recently concluded Parliamentary elections, Gandhi was made the in-charge of electorally crucial Uttar Pradesh (East) which hosts constituencies to the likes of Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

In the parliamentary election, Congress registered its worst performance by winning just one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies. While the party managed to retain Rae Bareli seat for its former President Sonia Gandhi, its President Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani.

Priyanka led an aggressive campaign for its party in Uttar Pradesh holding numerous rallies, road-shows and public meetings.

Congress could barely win 52 seats across India as the BJP returned to power with an improved tally of 303 seats and a clear majority to NDA with 353 seats in Parliament as against the required 272.