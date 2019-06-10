Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 10 Jun 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to v ...
Nation, Politics

Priyanka Gandhi to visit UP; first after electoral defeat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : AISHWARYA SHUKLA
Published Jun 10, 2019, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Priyanaka, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), will meet the party candidates.
Congress General Sceretary Priyanja Gandhi with Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress General Sceretary Priyanja Gandhi with Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be meeting party workers and representatives during her two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting Tuesday. This will be her visit to the state after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanaka, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), will be reaching Fursatganj, Rae Bareli on Tuesday and will be staying at Bhuemau Guest House, the Indian Express reported. She will be meeting the party workers on Wednesday.

 

Priyanka has met the party secretaries responsible for Uttar Pradesh before. She will be meeting the party candidates.

Ahead of the recently concluded Parliamentary elections, Gandhi was made the in-charge of electorally crucial Uttar Pradesh (East) which hosts constituencies to the likes of Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

In the parliamentary election, Congress registered its worst performance by winning just one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies. While the party managed to retain Rae Bareli seat for its former President Sonia Gandhi, its President Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani.

Priyanka led an aggressive campaign for its party in Uttar Pradesh holding numerous rallies, road-shows and public meetings.

Congress could barely win 52 seats across India as the BJP returned to power with an improved tally of 303 seats and a clear majority to NDA with 353 seats in Parliament as against the required 272.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 6:30 pm at the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. (Photo: File)

PM to meet secretaries of all ministries today, likely to outline priorities of govt

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Guangzhou in China on Tuesday. His flight was via Colombo. (Photo: Representational)

Man tries to smuggle mobile phones worth Rs 63 lakh, gets arrested at Delhi airport

He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France for the G7 meeting. (Photo: ANI)

France reaffirms support to India in fighting terrorism, terror financing

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter)

Shah chairs meeting on internal security; NSA, Home Secy in attendance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

The French president offered the young oak to Trump on the occasion of a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives -- and cameras from around the world.(Photo: AP)
 

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

Earlier, Zhang made history on August 7, 2016, when he performed his first flight around the world in a propeller-driven aircraft. He landed safely on September 24 after completing the trip in 49 days. (Photo: illinoisalumni.org)
 

Steve Jobs would’ve fired everyone regarding Apple 2019 iPhone 11

People are not too fond of the new design of the upcoming Apple iPhone 11. (Photo: Ben Geskin)
 

Meet Amie Schofield who raises an intersex child - Victory

Intersex people are not to be confused with transgender. (Photo: AFP)
 

Miraculous save: 26-year-old Bihar man survives 18 bullet injuries

In a surprising incident, a 26-year-old man from Bihar survived 18 bullet injuries after a seven-hour-long operation. (Representational Image)
 

ICC CWC'19: Twitterati make mockery of Aussies after India’s emphatic 36 run win

From Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's magnificent batting to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's stupendous bowling, fans approved of the Men in Blue's performance against the five-time world champions by unleashing a meme fest on Twitter to show their love and support. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Time to stop politics over heinous crime: Mufti, Omar welcomes Kathua case verdict

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the Pathankot court verdict in the Kathua rape case, demanding 'severe punishment' to the convicts. (Photo: File)

BJP holds 12-hour state bandh over killing of party workers by TMC in clashes

Protest against the alleged killing of party workers in Basirhat region of the district, BJP workers stopped a train by sitting on the railway tracks. (Photo: ANI)

Leader across party pay tribute to veteran actor Girish Karnad

Karnad, who was known for his work in the field of literature and cinema, also became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in Malgudi Days TV series. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1974 and Padma Bhushan in 1992. (Photo: File)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds his first cabinet meeting

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats. (Photo: ANI)

‘Handed my letter’: Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi, apprises him of 'situation'

Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Monday met party president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ @sherryontopp)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham