Panic at LGBTQ parade in US due to man’s threat to shoot, says police

AP
Published Jun 10, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Hundreds of people ran for cover after mistakenly believing gunshots were fired, 7 were taken to hospitals after being injured in the chaos.
Police say a man threatened another person with a BB gun during an LGBTQ pride parade in the nation's capital, setting off a panic that sent hundreds of people running in fear. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)
 Police say a man threatened another person with a BB gun during an LGBTQ pride parade in the nation's capital, setting off a panic that sent hundreds of people running in fear. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

Washington: Police say a man threatened another person with a BB gun during an LGBTQ pride parade in the nation's capital, setting off a panic that sent hundreds of people running in fear.

Aftabjit Singh was arrested after Saturday evening's incident in Dupont Circle, about a mile from the White House. The 38-year-old faces weapons possession and disorderly conduct charges.

 

A police report says Singh pulled the gun on a man who was "hitting his significant other." Police say that as he was led away by officers, Singh threatened to return and shoot the other man. They say the BB gun was found in Singh's bag.

Hundreds of people ran for cover after mistakenly believing gunshots were fired. Seven people were taken to hospitals after being injured in the chaos.

