Leader across party pay tribute to veteran actor Girish Karnad

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
The Karnataka government on Monday announced three-day state mourning and one-day public holiday over the demise of Girish Karnad.
Karnad, who was known for his work in the field of literature and cinema, also became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in Malgudi Days TV series. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1974 and Padma Bhushan in 1992. (Photo: File)
 Karnad, who was known for his work in the field of literature and cinema, also became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in Malgudi Days TV series. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1974 and Padma Bhushan in 1992. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various political leaders across country on Monday expressed grief over the death of noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad. After a prolonged illness, Karnad, 81 breathed his last earlier on Monday in Bengaluru.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wrote, "Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work."

 

PM Modi outlined Karnad's versatile acting over various platforms while paying the tributes to the veteran actor.

"Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace", wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened by the demise one of our greatest playwrights & theatre artists, Shri #GirishKarnad. He was among the eight crown jewels of Kannada art & literature world to be conferred with Jnanpith Award. He & his works will be cherished for long. Om shanti," tweeted Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minsiter Dr. G Parameshwara.

Other leaders who paid their tributes were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan.

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor tweeted his tributes and wrote "a flame has been extinguished that lit up so many minds". "This is a devastating loss. Just a few months ago he sent me the draft of his brilliant new historical play. He was at the peak of his creative talent. Profound condolences to his devoted wife Saras & brilliant son @rkarnad," he also wrote.

The Karnataka government on Monday announced three-day state mourning and one-day public holiday over the demise of Veteran playwright, actor and film-maker Girish Karnad.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/film maker, Sri # GirishKarnad. His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered. In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador. May his soul rest in peace," Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Karnad, who was known for his work in the field of literature and cinema, also became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in Malgudi Days TV series. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1974 and Padma Bhushan in 1992.

For his outstanding contribution towards literature, Bharatiya Jnanpith also awarded him with Jnanpith, the highest Indian literary award in 1998, four years after winning the Sahitya Academy award in 1994.

Tags: girish karnad, narendra modi, ram nath kovind, kumaraswamy, kamal haasan
