3 prime accused in Kathua gangrape sentenced to life imprisonment

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 5:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 5:49 pm IST
Three accomplices convicted for destruction of evidence have been handed over five years imprisonment.
Photo: For representational purpose
 Photo: For representational purpose

Pathankot: Three main accused in the gangrape-and-murder of an eight-year-old nomad girl from Kathua were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here on Monday, lawyers said.

Sanji Ram, the caretaker of the temple where the crime took place, Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian, have been convicted sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, gangrape, destruction of evidence, drugging the victim and common intention of the Ranbir Penal Code, the lawyers said.

 

Jammu and Kashmir State Ranbir Penal Code is applicable in the state of Jammu and Kashmir as Indian Penal Code is not  in the state as Article 370 is enforced.

They have been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each for murder along with 25 years in jail for gang rape, they said.

Three accomplices -- Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma -- who were convicted for destruction of evidence have been handed over five years imprisonment, they said.

