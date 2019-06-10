Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 10 Jun 2019 Kathua case verdict ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kathua case verdict likely today, security stepped up near court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 10, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 9:32 am IST
'The court has reserved its judgment, which will be pronounced on June 10 at 10 am,’ official said.
The incident witnessed widespread protests across the country. (Photo: File)
 The incident witnessed widespread protests across the country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With the verdict of the Kathua rape and murder case to be delivered on Monday, security has been put in place near the district and sessions court in Pathankot.

The Kathua rape and murder case, wherein an 8-year-old girl from the Bakarwal community in Kathua was raped and killed on January 10, 2018. The incident witnessed widespread protests across the country.

 

 “The court has reserved its judgment, which will be pronounced on June 10 at 10 am,’’ Harminder Singh, the chief prosecuting officer of Jammu and Kashmir police’s crime branch said.

SSP Pathankot Vivek Sheel Soni said a three-tier security force was deployed in the city, especially around the court where the case was being heard.

The in-camera trial in the case was completed on June 3 after the defence concluded its arguments.

The chargesheet filed by J&K police crime branch on April 9 last year had claimed that the girl was kept in a temple, where after four days of being drugged and repeatedly raped, her body was dumped in a nearby forest.

Eight persons, included those who helped the accused in trying to omit proof, were held and booked under Sections 302, 376, 201 and 120 B of the IPC.

Charges of rape and murder were framed against seven of the eight accused in the case, with one of them pleading that he is a juvenile. The accused, if convicted, would face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment and a maximum of death penalty.

...
Tags: kathua rape and murder case, murder, rape, crime, crime against minor
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

On receiving a phone call on Sunday, police reached the spot and rescued the men from villagers. The injured men were immediately taken to the hospital. (Representational Image)

4 men thrashed, forced to drink urine on suspicion of cow smuggling in Haryana

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: File)

BJP will help allies on their seats in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Tiwari also said that whenever an incident of rape takes place, 'the chief minister himself takes cognizance and strict action is initiated against the guilty.' (Photo: Facebook)

‘Rape of minor is rape,’ says UP minister, questions rape cases of married woman

West Bengal government has written a letter to Union Ministry of Home Affairs stating that the law and order situation was 'under control' in the state. (Photo: File)

Situation 'under control', claims WB govt in letter to MHA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: Twitterati make mockery of Aussies after India’s emphatic 36 run win

From Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's magnificent batting to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's stupendous bowling, fans approved of the Men in Blue's performance against the five-time world champions by unleashing a meme fest on Twitter to show their love and support. (Photo:AP)
 

ICC CWC'19: IND vs AUS; Dhoni removes dagger logo from keeping gloves

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment. (Photo: AFP)
 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Mahesh Babu to enjoy India vs Australia live match with family

Mahesh Babu with family.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi won in Wayanad due to 40 pc Muslim population: Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP said that he is still hopeful of getting Muslim's place in the country as the community does not want to survive on anyone's alms. (Photo: ANI)

8 killed after ambulance collides with lorry in Kerala's Palakkad

One of the passengers in the ambulance and lorry driver sustained injuries and been shifted to the hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Some people yet to get over poll debacle: PM Modi's dig at Rahul

The Prime Minister asserted that his party-led government would further accelerate work for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu people though the BJP could not win Lok Sabha polls in these two States. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Activists demand police action for illegal detention of boy

After slapping the student the vegetable merchant Sigamani demanded Rs 10,000 from his relatives for releasing him from his garden at Nehru Nagar, Tiruvannamalai. The boy was released only at 4 pm after detaining him at the garden for six hours.

Harnessing ANPR technology in policing

Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) is a technology that helps detect, deter and disrupt criminality, including organised crime groups and terrorists. ANPR makes use of optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates and generate vehicle location data.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham