Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 10 Jun 2019 Will not compromise ...
Nation, Politics

Will not compromise with principles, alliance with BJP to continue: Nitish Kumar

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
‘Our focus is on developing Bihar. We are focused on helping the nation through developing our state,’ he said at a press conference.
He also added that party would like to see Bihar being given the 'special status' and will push forth the demand in the future too. (Photo: PTI)
 He also added that party would like to see Bihar being given the 'special status' and will push forth the demand in the future too. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Janata Dal (United) will never compromise on its principles and asserted that there was no bad blood with BJP over his party not joining the government at the Centre.

"We will never compromise with our core values and principles, during or before elections. Our focus is on developing Bihar. We are focused on helping the nation through developing our state. After elections the pace of work will increase as many leaders who were engaged in campaigning during elections will resume work," Kumar said at a press conference in Patna.

 

On being asked about the status of the coalition with BJP, Kumar said though JDU was not in the government in the Centre. Yet there was no bad blood between the two partners and the support for the state will continue unhindered.

"Bihar's interests will be protected. We have already talked about this. Our not getting a seat (at the Centre) will not hamper the process to bring the state out of backwardness. We have already finalized many projects for the state with BJP. The NITI Aayog meeting will be held in a few days where we will further put forth our demands for the benefit of the state," he said.

He also added that party would like to see Bihar being given the 'special status' and will push forth the demand in the future too.

Earlier, amidst controversy over JDU not joining the BJP led NDA government at the Centre, the party on Sunday made it clear that it would remain a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

...
Tags: nitish kumar, bjp, jd(u), cabinet, nda
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and asked the local administration to ensure all possible help to the deceased's family members. (Photo: Representational)

4 killed in UP as Rajdhani runs over them, Adityanath condoles, ensures full support

Raut further said that after the country's first home minister Sardar Patel, it is Shah who has the ability to resolve the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

'Modi-Shah-Yogi are Supreme Court for us' says Shiv Sena's Raut

Of the total accused, the highest of 45 are from different state-run banks. (Photo: File)

123 government employees need to be prosecuted but CVC awaits sanction

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)
 

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

The French president offered the young oak to Trump on the occasion of a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives -- and cameras from around the world.(Photo: AP)
 

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

Earlier, Zhang made history on August 7, 2016, when he performed his first flight around the world in a propeller-driven aircraft. He landed safely on September 24 after completing the trip in 49 days. (Photo: illinoisalumni.org)
 

Steve Jobs would’ve fired everyone regarding Apple 2019 iPhone 11

People are not too fond of the new design of the upcoming Apple iPhone 11. (Photo: Ben Geskin)
 

Meet Amie Schofield who raises an intersex child - Victory

Intersex people are not to be confused with transgender. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath takes oath as MLA

MP CM Kamal Nath Monday took oath as MLA after getting elected from Chhindwara Assembly seat in a bypoll held along with April-May Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

Time to stop politics over heinous crime: Mufti, Omar welcomes Kathua case verdict

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the Pathankot court verdict in the Kathua rape case, demanding 'severe punishment' to the convicts. (Photo: File)

BJP holds 12-hour state bandh over killing of party workers by TMC in clashes

Protest against the alleged killing of party workers in Basirhat region of the district, BJP workers stopped a train by sitting on the railway tracks. (Photo: ANI)

Leader across party pay tribute to veteran actor Girish Karnad

Karnad, who was known for his work in the field of literature and cinema, also became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in Malgudi Days TV series. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1974 and Padma Bhushan in 1992. (Photo: File)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds his first cabinet meeting

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham