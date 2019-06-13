News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

No survivors found in missing aircraft: The Indian Air Force on Thursday said that there were no survivors found at the crash site of the AN-32 aircraft that had gone missing on June 3 around 1 pm. The crash site is located around 16 km north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi headed to Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 14 after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit ends in Bishkek, Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Alok Dimri said on Thursday.

MHC on TN water crisis: Coming down heavily on the Tamil Nadu Government, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit details of the steps that it has taken to fulfil daily water requirements of people in the city.

Last rites for murdered UP Bar Council chief: The funeral of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh Yadav, who was shot dead by a lawyer on the Agra court premises, was held in her native village of Chaandpur in Etah district on Thursday.

ISIS Kerala-TN module case: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday continued raids in Coimbatore for a second day in connection with the ISIS Kerala-Tamil Nadu module case.

National song or national anthem: Indore body stops anthem midway, replaces it with 'Vande Mataram'. As per sources, deliberately disrupting the national anthem or stopping its recital midway invites three years of imprisonment.

Bengal to become Varanasi: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena party through their mouthpiece ‘Samana’ attacked on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying Bengal would not only turn into Gujarat but could even become ‘Ayodhya or Varanasi' if “Lord Ram was angry.”

Australia approves coal mine near Great Barrier Reef: The project's approval comes when investors and energy companies are moving away from fossil fuels amid concern about climate. Norway, being the biggest investor has withdrawn from the project whereas, Adani is determined to press ahead.

Nana in the clear: Mumbai police has informed a local court that they have no evidence to prosecute actor Nana Patekar in a molestation case lodged against him by actor Tanushree Dutta.

Maharashtra SSC results: Mahrashtra CM agrees to reinstate internal SSC marks, says Aaditya Thackeray. Only for this year, Fadnavis has also agreed to make special provision for more seats/division in colleges.

Congress on national security: The Congress on Thursday urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in the future, a day after five Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF soldiers were killed in a terrorist strike in south Kashmir.

India's own space station: India is planning to launch its own space station, ISRO chief K Sivan has said. The ambitious project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission.

Actor-politician Radha Ravi joins AIADMK: Well-known actor Radha Ravi, who was suspended from the DMK earlier this year over his alleged misogynistic remarks about a popular south Indian actress, joined the AIADMK on Wednesday.

Mamata Banerjee warns doctors: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed the agitating doctors to resume work within four hours and also threatened to take action if the order not followed.

Tamil Nadu-Kerala ISIS module: National Investigation Agency on Wednesday recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-Kerala case.

