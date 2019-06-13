Cricket World Cup 2019

If work not resumed in 4 hours, action will be taken: Mamata orders agitating doctors

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 13, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee reached the state-run hospital to take stock of situation in view of disruption of regular services.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed the agitating doctors to resume work within four hours and also threatened to take action if the order not followed.
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed the agitating doctors to resume work within four hours and also threatened to take action if the order not followed. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed the agitating doctors to resume work within four hours and also threatened to take action if the order not followed.

"Outsiders are disrupting services at medical colleges and hospitals. The police must ensure only patients get to stay on hospital premises," said Mamata.

 

Mamata Banerjee reached the state-run hospital to take stock of situation in view of disruption of regular services.

Blaming the Oppositions in the state, Mamata said, "The agitation of junior doctors' is a conspiracy of BJP and CPI(M)."

The junior doctors' strike at the Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in the Siliguri district hospital and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital was remain shut on Thursday as junior doctors' strike has entered the third day here leaving hundreds of patients in the lurch.

Agitating junior doctors raise 'we want justice' slogans before the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

The doctors' protest erupted on Tuesday after an intern at the Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, doctors, strike, west bengal, north bengal medical college and hospital
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


