 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will now face their toughest opponents in India, who are also unbeaten.(Photo: ICC/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs NZ LIVE; Pitch inspection to take place soon
 
Prevent terror attacks on Soldiers: Cong to Centre after 5 CRPF jawans killed in J&K

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Two terrorists on a motorbike, suspected to be from JeM, fired at a CRPF patrol party in Anantnag.
'Government and intelligence agencies must take suitable action so that attacks be curtailed in future,' Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in the future, a day after five Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF soldiers were killed in a terrorist strike in south Kashmir.

Two terrorists on a motorbike, suspected to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM, fired at a CRPF patrol party on the Khanabal-Pahalgham road in Anantnag district, killing five soldiers from the paramilitary force, and injuring three others on Wednesday.

 

"Disturbing to learn that 5 brave CRPF jawans have been martyred & 4 jawans injured in a terror attack in Anantnag. My salutations to the valour of our jawans. Government and intelligence agencies must take suitable action so that attacks be curtailed in future," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

A joint team of the bravo company of CRPF's 116th battalion and state police were deployed for a picket duty in the area when the attack took place.
 

...
