Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will now face their toughest opponents in India, who are also unbeaten.(Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs NZ LIVE; Rain continues to be extremely heavy
 
Nation Politics 13 Jun 2019 I don't underst ...
Nation, Politics

I don't understand why Modi, Modi, Modi; he destroyed economy: Siddaramaiah

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP won elections raising emotive issues, rather than delivering on development.
Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP won elections raising emotive issues, rather than delivering on development. (Photo: File)
 Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP won elections raising emotive issues, rather than delivering on development. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah Thursday said he was unable to understand the Modi mania, despite the "bad state" of the economy under the previous BJP regime led by him.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the BJP won the Lok Sabha election raising emotive issues, rather than delivering on development.

 

People of the country, including the media, have favoured Narendra Modi's five year government, despite low GDP growth, increase in unemployment and dwindling value of the Rupee, Siddaramaiah said.

"...they have destroyed the country's economy...despite all this Modi, Modi, Modi- I don't know why?", Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, "As the Prime Minister for five years, what did he do for economic development? Demonetization- what was its result? You (media) should ask BJP people."

Stating that the economy can be brought back on track, the CLP leader said the BJP would not be able to do it.

The Congress, which is is part of the ruling coalition in Karnataka, was routed in the recent Lok Sabha polls, winning only one out of the 21 seats it had contested.

It was the party's worst ever performance in the state, once its bastion.

Congress' alliance partner JD(S) too won one out of the seven seats it contested.

The BJP, in its best ever performance, had won 25 out of the 27 seats it contested.

An independent candidate supported by the BJP had won in Mandya.

Siddaramaiah also raised questions on the Indian Air Force air strikes at Balakot in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

"How many terrorists were killed we still don't know. Neither the Defence Department nor the Prime Minister's Office or External Affairs Ministry has come out on this. They have misled the people with emotional issues."

He also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said everyone was aware what had happened when he was the Home Minister of Gujarat, but did not elaborate.

Siddaramaiah also asserted that Rahul Gandhi would and should continue as the Congress president.

"In today's situation there is no one else who can take up the job, there is no alternate leadership," he said.

The Congress Legislature party in Karnataka had recently passed a resolution, urging Gandhi to continue in the post.

Gandhi had offered to quit as party chief at the May 25 Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, convened to analyse the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it won just 52 seats.

The CWC had unanimously rejected his offer to quit, but Gandhi was apparently firm on his stand.

Following Gandhi's insistence on quitting, there is speculation on the need to put in place an interim arrangement in the Congress for decision making, especially in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, jd(s), congress, lok sabha polls
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The central probe agency has announced a reward of Rs five lakh on him. (Photo: File)

CBI files charge sheet against absconding self-styled 'godman' for rape of minor

In the meeting, it was also decided to appoint one deputy leader and whip each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File | PTI)

K Chandrashekar Rao chairs TRS Parliamentary Party meet

In 2016, a committee headed by Raghavendra Auradkar, ADGP (Recruitment and Training), had recommended 30-35 per cent hike in salary for police personnel. (Photo: ANI)

Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj taken into custody for dressing up as policeman

‘We will continue with our agitation till our demands are fulfilled. We have spoken to the Governor. He listened to us and hopefully will speak to the chief minister,’ one of the junior doctors said. (Photo: ANI)

Doctors defy Mamata's deadline, to continue stir till demands are met



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: Mahesh Babu's fanboy moment with this cricket legend is unmissable

Mahesh Babu with Andy Roberts. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

If tourists stay for more than three hours, then they have to pay the price equivalent to the original cost of the ticket upon exiting. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

‘Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here,’ said a 70-year-old local. (Photo:ANI)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a lot different than the current device as these leaked blueprint show.
 

US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them ‘Fort Trump’

Trump announced the troop deployment at a joint news conference with Duda in the White House Rose Garden shortly after the two leaders signed a joint declaration affirming defence cooperation and watched a US-made F-35 fighter jet fly overhead. (Photo: File)
 

China's tech fair where you can hit Trump's bobblehead, gets shut down

Visitors were given a hammer to smash a life-sized likeness of the US president, who has angered many Chinese by launching a tariff war with China. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrashekar Rao chairs TRS Parliamentary Party meet

In the meeting, it was also decided to appoint one deputy leader and whip each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File | PTI)

Party can go from defeat to victory under Rahul's leadership: Harish Rawat

‘Gandhi had offered to quit as the party chief during a May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was called to analyse the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

Anantnag terror attack: Congress condoles death of security personnel

Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Mahrashtra CM agrees to reinstate internal SSC marks, says Aaditya Thackeray

'More than my personal political career, issues concerning students and farmers are more important. I would again meet the CM when the monsoon session begins next week,' Aaditya Thackeray said. (Photo: File I PTI)

Sitharaman holds 3rd pre- Budget consultation with stakeholders from financial sector

Suggestions were made to introduce a special liquidity window for NBFCs. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham