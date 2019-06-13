Cricket World Cup 2019

IAF finds no survivors at AN-32 crash site, families informed

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 13, 2019, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
The crash site is located around 16 km north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.
A 15-member team of rescuers on Wednesday, June 12 started looking around for possible survivors but extremely difficult terrain and bad weather had delayed progress. (Photo: ANI)
 A 15-member team of rescuers on Wednesday, June 12 started looking around for possible survivors but extremely difficult terrain and bad weather had delayed progress. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Thursday said that there were no survivors found at the crash site of the AN-32 aircraft that had gone missing on June 3 around 1 pm.

The crash site is located around 16 km north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.

 

A 15-member team of rescuers on Wednesday, June 12 started looking around for possible survivors but extremely difficult terrain and bad weather had delayed progress.

Following air-warriors lost their life in the tragic AN-32 crash - GM Charles, H Vinod, R Thapa, A Tanwar, S Mohanty, MK Garg, KK Mishra, Anoop Kumar, Sherin, SK Singh, Pankaj, Putali & Rajesh Kumar.

Tags: an-32, indian air force, rescue efforts, arunachal pradesh, missing aircraft
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


