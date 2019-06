'We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station,' Sivan told reporters in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India is planning to launch its own space station, ISRO chief K Sivan has said.

The ambitious project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission.

"We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station," Sivan told reporters in New Delhi.