CM Fadnavis has agreed to reinstate internal SSC marks: Aaditya Thackeray

'More than my personal political career, issues concerning students and farmers are more important. I would again meet the CM when the monsoon session begins next week,' Aaditya Thackeray said. (Photo: File I PTI)

Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray Thursday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has agreed to reinstate the internal assessment marks of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students from this academic year.

Talking to reporters here, Aaditya, who is celebrating his 29th birthday on Thursday, said Fadnavis has also agreed to make special provision for more seats/division in colleges only for this year to accommodate SSC students, who otherwise wouldn't get admissions due to the "fiasco" of the scrapping of the internal marks.

The internal evaluation of 20 marks had been discontinued last year.

The system existed between 2008 and 2018 Aaditya held a meeting with Fadnavis at the latter's official residence here late Wednesday night.

He said he also discussed with the Chief Minister the implementation of drought relief measures and steps to provide relief to women farm labourers and students.

Aaditya refused to respond to the questions regarding speculations of his plunge in electoral politics and being the in the race for the post of chief minister or deputy chief minister post, saying he would respond at an appropriate time.

"More than my personal political career, issues concerning students and farmers are more important. I would again meet the CM when the monsoon session begins next week," he said.

To a question on his goal and priorities, Aaditya said his only wish is to ensure he always does good work.