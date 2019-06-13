Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 13 Jun 2019 NIA arrests TN-Keral ...
Nation, Crime

NIA arrests TN-Kerala ISIS module mastermind; recovers 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 8:39 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 8:39 am IST
The terror crime investigators also arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of ISIS TN module, also an aide of Sri Lankan blast.
National Investigation Agency on Wednesday recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-Kerala case. (Photo: File)
 National Investigation Agency on Wednesday recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-Kerala case. (Photo: File)

Coimbatore: National Investigation Agency on Wednesday recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-Kerala case.

" During the searches, digital devices including 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, 10 pen drives, 3 laptops, 6 memory cards, 4 hard disc drives, 1 Internet dongle and 13 CDs/DVDs besides one dagger, one electric baton, 300 air-gun pellets and a large number of incriminating documents and few pamphlets of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been seized from the houses and workplaces of accused persons," the agency said in a statement.

 

The terror crime investigators also arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module who was a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim. "Azarudeen was the leader of the module and was maintaining a Facebook page named "KhilafahGFX", through which he had been propagating the ideology of ISIS/ Daish," said the agency.

A case has been registered under section 18,18-B,38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against him.

The agency had on May 30 filed a case against six identified people and some others based on an information that the accused persons and their associates were propagating the ideology of proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daish on social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into the ISIS/ Daish for carrying out terrorist attacks in South India especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

...
Tags: nia, isis, sri lanka blast, tamil nadu, kerala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'One of the accused Stan Swamy, who is the resident of Ranchi, his home was searched. Police have recovered some documents and electronic materials,' said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suhas Bawche. (Photo: ANI)

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police raids accused Stan Swamy's home

For ensuring faster approval on files, Modi said both the cabinet minister and his junior colleague can sit together to clear proposals, the sources said. (Photo: File)

‘Reach office on time, avoid working from home’: PM Modi to Council of Ministers

Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri – who are friends and studying in intermediate in Patancheru Government Junior College had left from their residences at 10 am to the college. (Photo: ANI)

Three girls including 2 minor go missing in Telangana

'All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged and digitised. Schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common centres and hostels will be built on them,' Naqvi said. (Photo: ANI)

All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged, digitised: Naqvi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

Steamy Bollywood moments. (Courtesy: YouTube)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Twitter)
 

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

The paws were created from computer tomography and 3D modelling. It is believed to be a ‘world’s first’. (Photo: Screengrab from East2West)
 

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

Shambhu Bose feeds every MS Dhoni fan for free, who visits his restaurant. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with jaw-dropping price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be priced at about USD 1,100 (about Rs 76,249) to USD 1,200 (Rs 83,181) for the 4G version.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mutilated body of BJP worker Anil Singh found in Malda

The incident took place a day after another BJP worker was killed by unknown assailants in Malda on Sunday night. (Photo: ANI)

Two men posing as CID officers arrested in UP's Rampur

Ehtesham and Sajid Ali, who are residents of Ghaziabad, were arrested by Civil Lines Police on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal doctors strike enters day 2, govt hospitals on shutdown

The outdoor patient departments (OPD) at the government hospitals will be shut today from 9:00 am. to 9:00 pm because of the protest. (Photo: ANI)

Coimbatore: Normal monsoon expectation eases pressure

Chennai: Ex-bank boss, officers get 3 years RI

As there was no activity for two years, the loans were declared as NPAs by the bank. On a complaint, CBI anti-corruption wing, registered a case and filed a charge sheet in 1998 against 19 persons.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham