MHC comes down heavily on TN State Government on water scarcity in Chennai

Chennai: Coming down heavily on the Tamil Nadu Government, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit details of the steps that it has taken to fulfil daily water requirements of people in the city.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed Additional Government Pleader E. Manoharan to submit details by June 17.

The bench further inquired from the State Government about the status of desalination plants that they had constructed along the East Coast Road and other places in the state.

This comes against the backdrop of a severe drought in the state leading to an acute water crisis causing distress to locals.