Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will now face their toughest opponents in India, who are also unbeaten.(Photo: ICC/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs NZ LIVE; Pitch inspection to take place soon
 
Nation Other News 13 Jun 2019 MHC comes down heavi ...
Nation, In Other News

MHC comes down heavily on TN State Government on water scarcity in Chennai

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 2:35 pm IST
This comes against the backdrop of a severe drought in the state leading to an acute water crisis causing distress to locals.
Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed Additional Government Pleader E. Manoharan to submit details by June 17. (Photo: ANI)
 Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed Additional Government Pleader E. Manoharan to submit details by June 17. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Coming down heavily on the Tamil Nadu Government, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit details of the steps that it has taken to fulfil daily water requirements of people in the city.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed Additional Government Pleader E. Manoharan to submit details by June 17.

 

The bench further inquired from the State Government about the status of desalination plants that they had constructed along the East Coast Road and other places in the state.

This comes against the backdrop of a severe drought in the state leading to an acute water crisis causing distress to locals.

...
Tags: madras high court, tamil nadu, acute water crisis, severe draught
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Government and intelligence agencies must take suitable action so that attacks be curtailed in future,' Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Photo: File)

Prevent terror attacks on Soldiers: Cong to Centre after 5 CRPF jawans killed in J&K

Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Anantnag terror attack: Congress condoles death of security personnel

Outlining the gravity of situation, Anwar Patel asserted that after 1982 he had witnessed such huge waves for the first time. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone Vayu: Fishermen in Gujarat claim heavy losses, seek govt assistance

The officials are likely to take Azarudeen to Kochi in connection with the case and the other five have been asked to appear before a court in Kochi. (Photo: File)

NIA searches continue for second day in ISIS Kerala-TN module case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

If tourists stay for more than three hours, then they have to pay the price equivalent to the original cost of the ticket upon exiting. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

‘Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here,’ said a 70-year-old local. (Photo:ANI)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a lot different than the current device as these leaked blueprint show.
 

US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them ‘Fort Trump’

Trump announced the troop deployment at a joint news conference with Duda in the White House Rose Garden shortly after the two leaders signed a joint declaration affirming defence cooperation and watched a US-made F-35 fighter jet fly overhead. (Photo: File)
 

China's tech fair where you can hit Trump's bobblehead, gets shut down

Visitors were given a hammer to smash a life-sized likeness of the US president, who has angered many Chinese by launching a tariff war with China. (Photo: AFP)
 

2019 Apple iPhone 11R to come with beastly upgrade

The new iPhone 11R will come with an upgraded battery which is rumoured to feature a capacity of 3110mAh. (Photo: PhoneArena)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Three girls including 2 minor go missing in Telangana

Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri – who are friends and studying in intermediate in Patancheru Government Junior College had left from their residences at 10 am to the college. (Photo: ANI)

Rise of a phoenix

Dr Shahina with her family

Dust storm hits Somnath temple ahead of cyclone Vayu's landfall

The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat, 280 Km nearly south of Veraval Gujarat and 360 km nearly south of Porbandar. (Photo: ANI)

Thawar Chand Gehlot is new leader of Rajya Sabha

Gehlot represents Shajapur reserved Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

BJP sets up executive committee; Amit Shah continues as president

Prahlad Joshi, will be the chief whip of the government while MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal gets the deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha and MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be deputy chief whip in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham